Expand / Collapse search

NYC storm: Several inches of snow possible for region

By
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX 5 NY

NEW YORK - A storm could dump several inches of snow across the New York City region.

Storm Timing

The precipitation will begin to fall during the Friday evening commute, around 5 p.m.

Weather forecast

The next few days will be in the low to mid-40s with some snow expected Friday into Saturday.

The system is expected to dump moderate to heavy rain across New York City, as well as portions of Connecticut and Long Island

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Parts of North Jersey will see mainly snow by Saturday around 6 a.m.

Image 1 of 4

The precipitation will begin to fall Friday around 5 p.m., and move out to sea by Saturday afternoon.

The system will move out to sea by Saturday afternoon.

Advisories

  • A winter weather advisory is in effect Friday from 1 p.m. until Saturday at 10 a.m. for portions of northern and northwest New Jersey.

Winter weather advisory in effect for portions of northern and northwest New Jersey.

How much snow to expect?

  • Areas in northern and northwest New Jersey could see 1–3 inches of snow.
  • New York City and areas north could see up to 1 inch of snow.

Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms.

Apple App Store: https://apple.co/2GrlPnz Google Play Store: http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd

  • Central areas and parts of South Jersey could also see up to 1 inch of snow.
  • Extreme South Jersey shouldn't see any snow at all.

Areas in northern and northwest New Jersey could see 1–3 inches of snow. Other parts could see up to an inch of snow.