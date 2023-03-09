NYC storm: Several inches of snow possible for region

A storm could dump several inches of snow across the New York City region.

Storm Timing

The precipitation will begin to fall during the Friday evening commute, around 5 p.m.

The system is expected to dump moderate to heavy rain across New York City, as well as portions of Connecticut and Long Island.

Parts of North Jersey will see mainly snow by Saturday around 6 a.m.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The system will move out to sea by Saturday afternoon.

Advisories

A winter weather advisory is in effect Friday from 1 p.m. until Saturday at 10 a.m. for portions of northern and northwest New Jersey.

How much snow to expect?

Areas in northern and northwest New Jersey could see 1–3 inches of snow.

New York City and areas north could see up to 1 inch of snow.

Central areas and parts of South Jersey could also see up to 1 inch of snow.

Extreme South Jersey shouldn't see any snow at all.