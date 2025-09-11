WATCH: 9/11 remembrance ceremony, annual reading of names

The Brief FOX 5 NY will have live coverage of the annual reading of names this morning. The ceremony will feature several moments of silence. Several roads in New York City will be closed.



Thousands will gather this morning in New York City to remember those whose lives were lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

9/11 moment of silence

The ceremony will feature several moments of silence: remembering when the first plane struck the World Trade Center, then the second, the towers collapsing, the plane striking the Pentagon and Flight 93 crashing.

9/11 road closures NYC

The following streets will be closed for the ceremony:

FILE-People view the memorial during a ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo Expand

Areas bounded by Barclay Street on the North; Rector Street on the South; Broadway on the East; West Street on the West (All Inclusive)

Liberty Street between West Street and South End Avenue

Albany Street between West Street and South End Avenue

West Thames Street between West Street and South End Avenue

South End Avenue between Liberty Street and West Thames Street

Battery Place between West Thames Street and 3rd Place

3rd Place between Battery Place and Little West Street

Little West Street between 3rd Place and Battery Place

Tribute in Light

Landmarks across New York City and beyond will illuminate in blue on the night of Sept. 11 as part of the annual "Tribute in Lights" initiative.

The tradition was organized in partnership with NYC Tourism + Conventions. The gesture extends the reach of remembrance far beyond Lower Manhattan, uniting communities through shared visibility.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: The annual Tribute in Light is illuminated over the skyline of lower Manhattan on the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty I Expand

Participants this year include some of New York’s most iconic sites: One World Trade Center, Rockefeller Center, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Grand Central Terminal, and Moynihan Train Hall.

Is 9/11 a federal holiday?

September 11th has not been recognized as an official holiday, but it has been designated as "Patriot Day" every year.

How many people died on 9/11

By the numbers:

On September 11, 2001, terrorists hijacked four planes, crashing two into the Twin Towers in New York City, one into the Pentagon, and the fourth into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to regain control. The attacks claimed the lives of 2,977 people.

According to the FDNY, more members have died from 9/11-related illnesses than were killed in the attacks themselves.