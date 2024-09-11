Should 9/11 be a national holiday?

Today is the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, and a new bill being co-sponsored by a Long Island congressman is pushing to make the day a national holiday.

"It certainly should be taught in school," said Richard Beckwith. "It should be in the textbooks."

Richard comes close to crying at almost every mention of September 11. It was his dad, hero firefighter Bob Beckwith, who stood beside then President George Bush in the iconic video at Ground Zero. Bob was 91 when he died earlier this year from 911-related cancer.

Richard and his mom, Barbara, believe 9/11 education is essential, especially for K through 12 students who were born after the attacks. The Beckwith’s believe the day deserves more than a service and a moment of silence.

"This is the biggest thing that's happened in our generation," Richard said.

"Closing our schools, our post offices, our government buildings…" — Congressman Anthony D'Esposito

Congressman Anthony D'Esposito is pushing for the 9/11 anniversary to become the 12th federal holiday, one where the nation can pause and never forget.

"Closing our schools, our post offices, our government buildings and really, to reflect on what happened to this great country that day and sometimes, even more importantly, who was responsible for it?" D'Esposito said.

But some speculate if 9/11 were to become a federal holiday, it could turn one of the nation's darkest days into another day off from work, one where federal employees would be paid.

Desposito says there's wide support for the bill, and he hopes to see it come to a vote later this month. If it does pass, it would mean September 11th, 2025, would in fact be a federal holiday.