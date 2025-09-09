Tribute in Light returns to honor 9/11 victims: Where to see them

The Brief New York City will once again mark the Sept. 11 anniversary with the Tribute in Light, twin beams shining from Lower Manhattan that can be seen up to 60 miles away. In addition to the memorial, dozens of landmarks including the Empire State Building, One World Trade Center, Niagara Falls, and several bridges will glow in blue as part of the "Tribute in Lights" initiative. The coordinated illumination, which also extends to sites in Boston and Cleveland, serves as a widespread gesture of remembrance and unity on the 24th anniversary of the attacks.



The backstory:

The tradition was organized in partnership with NYC Tourism + Conventions. The gesture extends the reach of remembrance far beyond Lower Manhattan, uniting communities through shared visibility.

Participants this year include some of New York’s most iconic sites: One World Trade Center, Rockefeller Center, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Grand Central Terminal, and Moynihan Train Hall.

TOPSHOT - The Tribute in Light is illuminated on the skyline of lower Manhattan in New York City on the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2024. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz / AFP) (Photo by LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP

Other locations span from the Albany International Airport Gateway to the Lake Placid Olympic Center, with city institutions like New York City Hall, The Oculus, and the Phoenix at Coney Island’s Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park also joining.

Bridges across the state, including the Bayonne Bridge, the Kosciuszko Bridge, and the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge will glow in solidarity, while Niagara Falls itself will be bathed in blue light.

The tribute stretches beyond New York, with out-of-state landmarks also participating. Among them are the Boston Chamber of Commerce, Cleveland’s Terminal Towers, and Illuminate CLE, a public lighting project in Ohio.

When is the 9/11 Tribute in Light?

The installation will illuminate the night sky from dusk to dawn on September 11.

When was 9/11? How many people died?

On September 11, 2001, terrorists hijacked four planes, crashing two into the Twin Towers in New York City, one into the Pentagon, and the fourth into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to regain control. The attacks claimed the lives of 2,977 people.

According to the FDNY, more members have died from 9/11-related illnesses than were killed in the attacks themselves.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: The annual Tribute in Light is illuminated over the skyline of lower Manhattan on the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty I

These buildings will light up blue for 9/11

Participants on the 24th anniversary will include:

New York State Buildings

425 Park Avenue

Albany International Airport Gateway

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Bloomberg L.P.

Empire Outlets

Empire State Building

Empire State Plaza

Grand Central Terminal—Pershing Square Viaduct

H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

Helmsley Building

JFK Air Traffic Control Tower

Lake Placid Olympic Center

LGA East & West Parking Garage Façade

LGA East Substation

LGA Terminal C Headhouse

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

Moynihan Train Hall

MTA LIRR—East End Gateway at Penn Station

New York City Hall

New York Comedy Club

Niagara Falls

The Oculus

One Vanderbuilt

One World Trade Center

PAC NYC

The Phoenix at Deno's Wonder Wheel Park, Coney Island

Rockefeller Center

RXR Realty Buildings

State Education Building

State Fairground—Main Gate & Expo Center

SUMMIT

Walkway over the Hudson State Historic Park

Out-of-State Buildings

Boston Chamber of Commerce (Boston, MA)

Illuminate CLE (Cleveland, OH)

Terminal Towers (Cleveland, OH)

Bridges

Bayonne Bridge

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

"Franklin D. Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge

Goethals Bridge

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge