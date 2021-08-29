NYC Search and Rescue team to help with Hurricane Ida recovery

New York City's Urban Search and Rescue team, New York Task Force Once, is heading to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Ida response and recovery efforts.

FEMA says it is deploying 83 members to Louisiana.

The team specializes in disaster recovery, emergency triage, and medicine, along with search and rescue.

There are 28 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue teams strategically located throughout the United States, which can be deployed within six hours of activation.

