NYC schools to be in-person only in September, says de Blasio

New York City public schools will reopen with in-person classes, only, in September, announced Mayor Bill de Blasio Monday.

Speaking on a morning news program, the mayor said remote learning would not be an option for students and families.

"New York City public schools, 1 million kids, will be back in their classroom in September. All in-person, no remote. That's the news I think parents and kids have been waiting for to know. We are going to be back strong, ready and safe," said de Blasio during MSNBC's Morning Joe.

Virtual learning has been the preferred option for most students in the city since the pandemic broke out mid-school year in 2020.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

In April, 51,000 students returned to the classroom. The city's Department of Education estimated that overall 360,000 students would return for the remainder of the 2021 school year. That number was less than 40% of the student population. Roughly 700,000 students remained remote.

Nearly eight million COVID vaccination doses have been administered in the city.

Advertisement

"You can't have a full recovery without full-strength schools," added the mayor.