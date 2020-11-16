NYC schools stay open for now

New York City school buildings remained open on Monday as the city's coronavirus test results stayed under the limit that would force a shutdown.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city has, so far, stayed under a benchmark of no more than 3% of the COVID-19 tests performed in the city coming back positive. The latest figure of 2.77% is just under that limit, de Blasio said.

"Today New York City schools are open," the Democratic mayor said in his daily briefing. "Tomorrow they will be open as well. We've got a fight ahead to keep them open. But I'm not giving up and you shouldn't give up either. Every day that we can keep our schools open is a blessing for our children and our families."

About 280,000 of the city's 1 million-plus public school students are attending school in person part of the time, while the rest are learning remotely five days a week.

Since the start of in-person learning, about 980 students and 1,150 teachers and staff have tested positive for the virus, forcing the temporary closure of about 550 classrooms.

Advertisement

Asked if the city should be flexible about the 3% threshold, de Blasio said, "We set a standard. We asked everyone to trust it and believe in it. It's important to keep consistency with that."

Statewide, the virus continued to claim victims at a rate unseen since the spring. Nearly 2,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday, the state announced. That's the most since early June, up from a low of 410 on Sept. 5.

Over the past seven days, the state has averaged 4,500 positive tests per day. The state's hospitals and nursing homes have reported 185 deaths over the past seven days.