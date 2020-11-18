NYC schools shutdown leaves parents scrambling, frustrated

Parents of New York City public schools students described Mayor Bill de Blasio’s decision to close schools for in-person learning beginning Thursday as “terrible,” “a lack of leadership,” and “disappointing.”

“The way it was announced is just insulting to everybody,” said Daniela Jampel, who started a petition last week urging the Mayor to abandon the three-percent positivity rate threshold, decided upon over the summer, as the trigger-point for moving all public school classes online.

“I think that schools have been remarkably safe,” Jampel told FOX 5 NY.

Others criticized the city for not re-evaluating the rules it settled upon in the summer without any evidence of the actual dangers of in-school transmission.

Others were frustrated that restaurants and bars are still open when schools must close, while some expressed dread at having to play the part of parent, teacher, and working professional all at the same time.

“It is unfair to expect parents to do both, especially on 12 hours notice,” Jampel said.

Many parents also argue that the decision also affects their children, not just educationally but also socially.