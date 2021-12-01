NYC Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter stepping down to run non-profit

The New York City Schools Chancellor announced Wednesday that she was stepping down from her position at the end of the month.

Meisha Ross Porter said she planned to become the CEO of the Bronx Community Foundation, a non-profit organization.

Porter was named to the top position at the NYC Department of Education in March, becoming the first Black woman to lead the 1.1 million students and staff that make up the largest school system in the nation.

She lead the city's reopening of schools during the pandemic.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams will name her replacement. He takes office on Jan. 1, 2022.

Adams was expected to select David Banks, reported Chalkbeat. Banks heads the Eagle Academy Foundation.

