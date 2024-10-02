NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks moves up resignation date to October 16

The head of New York City’s public schools system, David Banks, has announced that he will resign on October 16, just over a week after he had announced that he would step down at the end of the calendar year.

"From day one, this administration has continued to prioritize the needs of our students. In advancing this mission, it became clear that our students will be best served by having the same leadership through as much of the school year as possible, rather than changing chancellors halfway through," a City Hall spokesperson said in a statement on Wedensday evening. "We have decided to accelerate the start date of Chancellor Aviles-Ramos to October 16th so that she can immediately begin executing on her vision for New York City Public Schools."

Banks' resignation comes after a federal raid on his home and his wedding to First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright in a private ceremony on Martha's Vineyard.

Speaking on Good Day New York, Banks dismissed questions over the timing of both his wedding and his resignation.

"I think anybody that would criticize me has probably never been in love," Banks said.

On Sept. 4, the FBI raided the homes of at least 3 NYC officials closely connected to Adams, including First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks III and New York Police Commissioner Edward Caban.

On Sept 25, Banks made his initial resignation announcement after federal agents seized Banks' phones.

A former teacher, principal and founder of a network of all-boys public schools, Banks has led the city’s public school system, the nation's largest, since Adams took office in 2022.



