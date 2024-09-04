Expand / Collapse search

Great blue heron slowly swallows rat whole in Central Park: VIDEO

Published  September 4, 2024 1:33pm EDT
Central Park
A great blue heron was spotted in Central Park slowly devouring a large rat in a video obtained by Storyful.

NEW YORK CITY - Among the things seen in Central Park on a daily basis, I bet you weren't expecting this.

Photo credit: Storyful

The video shows the bird eating the rat in a process that took several minutes.

"This video shows the long process of the heron swallowing the rat whole, as a snake would. I could not believe that the bird had the capacity to swallow something that huge," Mike Messer, who recorded the video, told Storyful.