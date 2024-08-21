New Yorkers are getting a taste of fall this week with cool temperatures, as well as seasonal pumpkin spice drinks getting released – including Starbucks.

The coffee giant announced a 2024 return date for its fall menu, as well as other big chains such as Dunkin', 7-Eleven and Krispy Kreme.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming fall menus:

Starbucks is bringing back its Pumpkin Spice Latte, along with newcomer Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai, starting on Thursday, Aug. 22, the company confirmed.

It’s the earliest Starbucks has ever offered the product. Last year, the Starbucks fall menu returned on Aug. 24.

The chain's iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte was first introduced in 2003, with hundreds of millions sold since its launch. And it has produced a huge — and growing — industry of imitators flecked with cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. There are pumpkin spice Oreos, protein drinks, craft beers, cereals and even Spam!

Dunkin' has historically dropped its fall offerings in August – and before Starbucks – so realistically it could come any day.

Earlier this month, Dunkin' announced an expansion of its ready-to-drink line of spiked iced coffees with a first-ever limited seasonal offering – a canned Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte. This beverage is already available in grocery and package stores across 27 states.

Some insiders have said the Dunkin’ fall menu will come on Aug. 28. However, the company has yet to officially announce its date.

Convenience chain 7-Eleven released its fall offerings on Aug. 1, according to a news release published on its website. In addition to pumpkin-spiced coffee drinks, five 7-Eleven stores had a limited-time "Pumpkin Spice Slurpee" drink, the company said.

The beverage "is unlike anything fall flavor fans have tasted before, with the flavor of pumpkin and cinnamon spice swirled together in the form of a refreshing, ice-cold Slurpee drink," its website said.

Krispy Kreme launched its fall menu on Aug. 12, revealing the return of its fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Latte.

"It’s August and we’re all ready for pumpkin spice, somehow. So, we’re bringing back the classics you’re craving," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s global chief brand officer, said in a statement. "Our fans want their Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and Latte right now, and we’re here for it. Stay tuned though, we’re not done spicing up the season."

FOX News, as well as FOX Weather, helped contribute to this report.