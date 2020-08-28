NYC principals' union warns of staffing shortages as reopening nears

In a letter to Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza, the President of the union that represents principals and other school administrators in New York City says the union "has repeatedly raised serious concerns about the staffing shortages" and that the city's plan "alarms school leaders throughout the city."

But, during his weekly radio appearance today on WNYC Radio, Mayor De Blasio said schools will be ready to reopen.

“By the first day of school, every one of our schools will have the teaching complement needed,” de Blasio said.

Under the current plan, students will attend classes at school part of the week. But, when some of those same students are learning remotely, they will have a different teacher. This means some students will have double the number of teachers.

Linda Chen, the Chief Academic Officer with the NYC Department of Education said Thursday that "we are dealing with a mathematical problem."

Speaking at the Mayor's daily briefing Thursday, she said "staffing has been, and will continue to be something we are monitoring closely and we are concerned about."

The Mayor admits the plan is not perfect, but today said there will be enough teachers.

“We are going to have thousands of additional teachers available between the DoE personnel right now, certified teachers who don't teach in the classroom, there are coaches for teachers, administrators, whatever they may be, who will be brought into the classroom. the folks in the ATR pools, substitute teachers that we use every year, many of whom are ready to go.”

The principal's union is continuing to push for a delay to in-person learning.