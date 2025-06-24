Where to track NYC mayor election results, watch live news coverage
NEW YORK CITY - Primary election day in New York City is here, with a crowded field of Democrats looking to be their party's nominee in the mayor's race.
Here's how you can track election results in real time when polls close at 9 p.m. Plus, we'll stream live coverage as results are shared, analysis from experts and speeches from the winning and losing candidates.
How to track NYC primary election results
Check the tables below for primary election results in the race for mayor. Results will populate once polls close, beginning at 9 p.m. For a full list of NYC election results, click here.
NYC mayor race: Democratic primary
NYC mayor race: Republican primary
NYC comptroller race: Democratic primary
NYC comptroller race: Republican primary
NYC public advocate: Democratic primary
Manhattan district attorney race: Democratic primary
How to watch live NYC primary election news coverage
Stream live coverage in the media player below or on our FOX LOCAL app, available for free on your phone and smart TV.
FOX LOCAL Election Night schedule
- 5 p.m.: The 5 O'Clock News
- 6 p.m.: The 6 O'Clock News
- 7 p.m.: Election Night analysis
- 8 p.m.: Live Election Night updates from the newsroom
- 9 p.m. Live: Election Night in New York City
You can also stream coverage on the go and track maps and results. We'll send breaking news alerts to the FOX LOCAL mobile app when races are called. Check out our YouTube page – in the player below – for real-time updates from reporters, as well as victory and concession speeches.