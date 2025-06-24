Where to track NYC mayor election results, watch live news coverage

The Brief Election Day Overview: New York City's primary election day features a crowded field of Democratic candidates vying for their party's nomination in the mayor's race. Tracking Results: Election results will be available in real-time right here once polls close at 9 p.m., with live coverage streaming on the FOX LOCAL app and website, including expert analysis and candidate speeches. Live Coverage Schedule: FOX LOCAL will provide comprehensive election night coverage starting at 5 p.m. with local and national news updates, followed by analysis and live updates from the newsroom, culminating in live coverage of the election results at 9 p.m.



Primary election day in New York City is here, with a crowded field of Democrats looking to be their party's nominee in the mayor's race.

Here's how you can track election results in real time when polls close at 9 p.m. Plus, we'll stream live coverage as results are shared, analysis from experts and speeches from the winning and losing candidates.

How to track NYC primary election results

Check the tables below for primary election results in the race for mayor. Results will populate once polls close, beginning at 9 p.m. For a full list of NYC election results, click here.

NYC mayor race: Democratic primary

NYC mayor race: Republican primary

NYC comptroller race: Democratic primary

NYC comptroller race: Republican primary

NYC public advocate: Democratic primary

Manhattan district attorney race: Democratic primary

How to watch live NYC primary election news coverage

Stream live coverage in the media player below or on our FOX LOCAL app, available for free on your phone and smart TV.

FOX LOCAL Election Night schedule

5 p.m.: The 5 O'Clock News

6 p.m.: The 6 O'Clock News

7 p.m.: Election Night analysis

8 p.m.: Live Election Night updates from the newsroom

9 p.m. Live: Election Night in New York City

You can also stream coverage on the go and track maps and results. We'll send breaking news alerts to the FOX LOCAL mobile app when races are called. Check out our YouTube page – in the player below – for real-time updates from reporters, as well as victory and concession speeches.

More resources: Information for NYC voters