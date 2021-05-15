NYC Pride bans NYPD from march, related events until 2025

NYC Pride announced Saturday that it was taking steps to reduce NYPD presence at events.

"NYC Pride seeks to create safer spaces for the LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities at a time when violence against marginalized groups, specifically BIPOC and trans communities, has continued to escalate. The sense of safety that law enforcement is meant to provide can instead be threatening, and at times dangerous, to those in our community who are most often targeted with excessive force and/or without reason. NYC Pride is unwilling to contribute in any way to creating an atmosphere of fear or harm for members of the community," NYC Pride organizers said in a statement.

Beginning in June, corrections and law enforcement exhibitors will be banned at Pride events until 2025.

Instead of relying on the NYPD to provide security, organizers say NYC Pride will use community-based security and first-responders, including trained private security, community leaders and volunteers.

"An increased budget for security and first response will allow NYC Pride to independently build a first response emergency plan using private security and provide safety volunteers with de-escalation training for first response when necessary. NYPD will provide first response and security only when absolutely necessary as mandated by city officials," organizers said.

NYC Pride announced in February that its theme for 2021 was "The Fight Continues."

The NYC Pride March is scheduled to occur virtually on June 27.