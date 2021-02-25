'The Fight Continues' - NYC Pride unveils theme for 2021

article

NYC Pride has unveiled its theme for 2021: "The Fight Continues."

According to organizers, the theme reflects the multitudes of battles being fought across the city and the nation, like the coronavirus pandemic, police brutality, violence against trans POC, voter disenfranchisement, and more.

"Within this acknowledgment of what we’re fighting for and the challenges we face, we also must find the strength – together – to continue the fight," said André Thomas, NYC Pride Co-Chair. "We’re fighting for ourselves, fighting for the BIPOC and trans members of our community, and fighting for future generations. By making this the 2021 theme for NYC Pride, we acknowledge all that we’ve accomplished and look towards what still needs to be done. NYC Pride events offer an opportunity to gather in community and highlight the diversity, resilience, and power of the LGBTQIA+ community, giving us the energy and spirit we need to continue the fight."

NYC Pride is also unveiling its 2021 visual campaign, which will feature a multitude of queer, trans, and BIPOC members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community, including Gia Love, José Thomas, G Xtravaganza, Krishna Stone, and Reid Jefferson. The campaign will be captured by photographer Cait Oppermann.

Events for Pride Month in New York City will take place throughout June, including the NYC Pride March on June 27 which will be presented virtually, and The Rally on June 25th which will feature a diverse array of speakers and activists in a virtual format.

PrideFest and Pride Island will also be held on June 27th, with further details to be revealed at a later time.

"We’re pleased to continue to be able to offer a diverse roster of programming this year," said David A. Correa, Interim Executive Director of NYC Pride. "In 2020 our world dramatically changed very quickly and in a matter of weeks we were forced to pivot to virtual programming and cancel many of our events. With much more time to prepare in 2021, we’re bringing back many of the events we were forced to cancel last year, most notably Youth Pride which will engage LGBTQIA+ youth, many of whom are grappling with the absence of in-person connection."