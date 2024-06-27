NYC outdoor pool season starts: Find your nearest one today
NEW YORK CITY - Get your swimsuits and floats ready! Outdoor public pools in NYC are officially open.
JUMP TO: BRONX l BROOKLYN l MANHATTAN l STATEN ISLAND l QUEENS
Summer in New York City is all about finding the best spots to cool off.
When do NYC pools open 2024
The outdoor pool hours are from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. daily, with a break for pool cleaning between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Here is the full list of outdoor public pools across the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Staten Island and Queens.
Pools open near me
THE BRONX
- Claremont Pool: 170th Street and Clay Avenue
- Crotona Pool: 173rd Street and Fulton Avenue
- Edenwald Houses Pool: Schieffelin Avenue and E. 229th Street
- Floating Pool: Tiffany Street & Viele Avenue
- Foster Pool: E. 164th Street between Jerome and River avenues
- Haffen Pool: Ely and Burke avenues
- Mapes Pool: E. 180th Street between Mapes and Prospect avenues
- Thompson Pool: E. 174th Street and Bronx River Avenue
- Van Cortlandt Pool: W. 242nd St. and Broadway
BROOKLYN
- Betsy Head Pool: Boyland, Livonia and Dumont avenues
- Bushwick Pool: Humboldt Street, Flushing and Bushwick avenues
- Commodore Barry Pool: Flushing and Park avenues, Navy and North Elliot streets
- David Fox/PS 251 Pool: E. 54th Street and Avenue H
- Douglass and DeGraw Pool: Third Avenue and Nevins Street
- Glenwood Houses Pool: Farragut Road and Ralph Avenue
- Howard Pool: Glenmore and Mother Gaston Blvd., East New York Avenue
- Jesse Owens Pool: 117 Stuyvesant Avenue
- Kosciuszko Pool: Marcy Avenue between DeKalb Avenue and Kosciuszko Street
- Lindower Park Pool: E. 60th Street, Mill Road and Strickland Avenue
- McCarren Park Pool: McCarren Park
- PS 20 Playground Pool: Between Clermont Avenue and Adelphi Street
- Red Hook Pool: Bay and Henry streets
- Sunset Park Pool: Seventh Avenue between 41st and 44th streets
MANHATTAN
- Abe Lincoln Pool: 5th Avenue and E. 135th Street
- Asser Levy Pool: Asser Levy Place and E. 23rd Street
- Dry Dock Pool: E. 10th Street between Avenues C and D
- Frederick Douglass Pool: Amsterdam Avenue between 100th and 102nd streets
- Hamilton Fish Pool: Pitt Street and Houston Street
- Highbridge Pool: Amsterdam Avenue and W. 173rd Street
- Jackie Robinson Pool: Bradhurst Avenue and W. 146th Street
- John Jay Pool: East of York Avenue on 77th Street
- Marcus Garvey Pool: 124th Street and Fifth Avenue
- Sheltering Arms Pool: W. 129th Street and Amsterdam Avenue
- Thomas Jefferson Pool: E. 112th Street and First Avenue
- Vesuvio Pool: Thompson Street between Spring and Prince streets
- Wagner Pool: E. 124th Street between First and Second avenues
STATEN ISLAND
- Faber Pool: Faber Street and Richmond Terrace
- General Douglas Pool: Jefferson Street and Seaver Avenue
- Lyons Pool: Pier 6 and Victory Boulevard
- Maggie Howard Pool: Tompkins Avenue between Hill and Broad streets
- PS 46 Playground Pool: Parkinson Avenue and Kramer Street
- Tottenville Pool: Hylan Boulevard and Joline Avenue
- West Brighton Pool: Henderson Avenue between Broadway and Chappel streets
QUEENS
- Fisher Pool: 99th Street and 32nd Avenue
- Fort Totten Pool: 338 Story Avenue
- Liberty Pool: 173rd Street and 106th Avenue
- Marie Curie Park Pool: 211th Street and 46th Avenue
- PS 186 Playground Pool: Little Neck Parkway and 72nd Avenue
- Windmuller Pool: 54th Street and 39th Road
