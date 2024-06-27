NYC outdoor pool season starts: Find your nearest one today

Get your swimsuits and floats ready! Outdoor public pools in NYC are officially open.

JUMP TO: BRONX l BROOKLYN l MANHATTAN l STATEN ISLAND l QUEENS

Summer in New York City is all about finding the best spots to cool off.

When do NYC pools open 2024

The outdoor pool hours are from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. daily, with a break for pool cleaning between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Featured article

Here is the full list of outdoor public pools across the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Staten Island and Queens.

Pools open near me

Claremont Pool: 170th Street and Clay Avenue

Crotona Pool: 173rd Street and Fulton Avenue

Edenwald Houses Pool: Schieffelin Avenue and E. 229th Street

Floating Pool: Tiffany Street & Viele Avenue

Foster Pool: E. 164th Street between Jerome and River avenues

Haffen Pool: Ely and Burke avenues

Mapes Pool: E. 180th Street between Mapes and Prospect avenues

Thompson Pool: E. 174th Street and Bronx River Avenue

Van Cortlandt Pool: W. 242nd St. and Broadway

Betsy Head Pool: Boyland, Livonia and Dumont avenues

Bushwick Pool: Humboldt Street, Flushing and Bushwick avenues

Commodore Barry Pool: Flushing and Park avenues, Navy and North Elliot streets

David Fox/PS 251 Pool: E. 54th Street and Avenue H

Douglass and DeGraw Pool: Third Avenue and Nevins Street

Glenwood Houses Pool: Farragut Road and Ralph Avenue

Howard Pool: Glenmore and Mother Gaston Blvd., East New York Avenue

Jesse Owens Pool: 117 Stuyvesant Avenue

Kosciuszko Pool: Marcy Avenue between DeKalb Avenue and Kosciuszko Street

Lindower Park Pool: E. 60th Street, Mill Road and Strickland Avenue

McCarren Park Pool: McCarren Park

PS 20 Playground Pool: Between Clermont Avenue and Adelphi Street

Red Hook Pool: Bay and Henry streets

Sunset Park Pool: Seventh Avenue between 41st and 44th streets

Abe Lincoln Pool: 5th Avenue and E. 135th Street

Asser Levy Pool: Asser Levy Place and E. 23rd Street

Dry Dock Pool: E. 10th Street between Avenues C and D

Frederick Douglass Pool: Amsterdam Avenue between 100th and 102nd streets

Hamilton Fish Pool: Pitt Street and Houston Street

Highbridge Pool: Amsterdam Avenue and W. 173rd Street

Jackie Robinson Pool: Bradhurst Avenue and W. 146th Street

John Jay Pool: East of York Avenue on 77th Street

Marcus Garvey Pool: 124th Street and Fifth Avenue

Sheltering Arms Pool: W. 129th Street and Amsterdam Avenue

Thomas Jefferson Pool: E. 112th Street and First Avenue

Vesuvio Pool: Thompson Street between Spring and Prince streets

Wagner Pool: E. 124th Street between First and Second avenues

Faber Pool: Faber Street and Richmond Terrace

General Douglas Pool: Jefferson Street and Seaver Avenue

Lyons Pool: Pier 6 and Victory Boulevard

Maggie Howard Pool: Tompkins Avenue between Hill and Broad streets

PS 46 Playground Pool: Parkinson Avenue and Kramer Street

Tottenville Pool: Hylan Boulevard and Joline Avenue

West Brighton Pool: Henderson Avenue between Broadway and Chappel streets

Fisher Pool: 99th Street and 32nd Avenue

Fort Totten Pool: 338 Story Avenue

Liberty Pool: 173rd Street and 106th Avenue

Marie Curie Park Pool: 211th Street and 46th Avenue

PS 186 Playground Pool: Little Neck Parkway and 72nd Avenue

Windmuller Pool: 54th Street and 39th Road

