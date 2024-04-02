NYC police unions demand bail reform changes, call Diller suspect 'a vicious career criminal'

Guy Rivera, 34, and Lindy Jones, 41, the two suspects charged in connection to last week's death of NYPD Detective Jonathan Diller in Queens, were indicted in the case.

Jones, who was the driver of the vehicle with Rivera in his passenger seat, appeared in Queens criminal court on Monday morning.

Jones was out on a $75,000 bail for a gun charge last year. He faces up to 15 years in prison on the current charges, along with 15 years on the separate open weapons charges from last April.

‘Should have never been on the streets’

"This is a vicious career criminal who has the mentality to kill a New York City police officer," said Patrick Hendry, president of the Police Benevolent Association. "He's a dangerous individual, should have never been on the streets."

It comes after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul appeared to leave the wake of Diller just minutes after arriving at the funeral home on Friday afternoon, video showed.

Video showed the governor speaking with a man outside the Massapequa Funeral Home on Long Island, then turning around and heading out. Clapping could be heard as she left.

The previous day, NYPD's Sergeants Benevolent Association President Vincent Vallelong said in a letter to union members: "I’m sure that many elected officials will attend PO Diller’s funeral, shed a few crocodile tears, and prominently seat themselves for a good photo opportunity. The sad reality is we don’t want them there."

"Their presence is more than a distraction." — Vincent Vallelong

"Their presence is more than a distraction," Vallelong continued. "It is a stain on the legacy of a true hero who made the ultimate sacrifice, as well as the scores of dedicated and committed public servants who will carry on his mission despite their constant criticism, cynicism, negativity, and frivolous accusations."

Former President Trump attended Diller’s wake on Thursday, saying, "The Diller family will never be the same – you can never be the same, and we have to stop it. We have to get back to law and order."

Timeline: How Diller's murder unfolded

Diller – a 31-year-old father, husband and three-year veteran of the force – was murdered after investigating a vehicle illegally parked at a bus stop in Far Rockaway. According to police, a passenger, identified as Rivera, refused to step out of the car, pointed a gun at the officers and fired, police said.

The bullet struck Diller in the stomach, just beneath his bullet-proof vest. Diller's partner returned fire, wounding Rivera, who was taken to a hospital. Rivera, who has 21 prior arrests, was charged with murder of a police officer, murder with intent, attempted murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Jones, was arrested and faces weapons charges.

MASSAPEQUA, NEW YORK - MARCH 30: NYPD pallbearers carry the casket of NYPD officer Jonathan Diller at his funeral at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church on March 30, 2024 in Massapequa, New York. Officer Diller was killed on March 25th when he was shot in Q Expand

Rivera was indicted for murder in Diller’s death and attempted murder of the sergeant on the scene. He's due back in court on May 7.

Diller's murder in Far Rockaway on Monday marked the first slaying of an NYPD officer in two years.