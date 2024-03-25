NYPD officer shot, killed while conducting vehicle stop in Queens

A uniformed NYPD officer has died after being shot in Queens on Monday evening.

"We lost one of our sons today," Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference.

Police say that at around 5:48 p.m., two officers were conducting a vehicle stop on Mott Avenue in Far Rockaway.

As officers approached the vehicle, the suspect displayed a firearm and pointed it towards the officers. Shots were fired, and one of the officers was struck.

The suspect was also struck by gunfire.

The officer was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The officer has been identified as Jonathan Diller.

"We're here far too many times," said Police Commissioner Edward Caban at the press conference.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.