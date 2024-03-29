NY Gov. Kathy Hochul leaves NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller’s wake abruptly after 10 minutes; bystanders clap

article

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul appeared to leave the wake of slain New York City Police Officer Jonathan Diller just minutes after arriving at the funeral home on Friday afternoon, video showed.

Video showed the governor speaking with a man outside the Massapequa Funeral Home on Long Island, then turning around and heading out. Clapping could be heard as she left.

The incident came a day after the NYPD's Sergeants Benevolent Association President Vincent Vallelong said in a letter to union members, "I’m sure that many elected officials will attend PO Diller’s funeral, shed a few crocodile tears, and prominently seat themselves for a good photo opportunity. The sad reality is we don’t want them there."

"Their presence is more than a distraction," Vallelong continued. "It is a stain on the legacy of a true hero who made the ultimate sacrifice, as well as the scores of dedicated and committed public servants who will carry on his mission despite their constant criticism, cynicism, negativity, and frivolous accusations."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ New York Governor Kathy Hochul arrives at the wake for slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller at the Massapequa Funeral Home in Long Island, New York on Friday, March 29, 2024. Diller, a three-year NYPD veteran, was killed during a traffic stop in Queens earlier this week.

Former President Trump attended Diller’s wake on Thursday, saying, "The Diller family will never be the same – you can never be the same, and we have to stop it. We have to get back to law and order."

The 31-year-old father died Monday after a violent ex-con with 21 prior arrests allegedly shot him in the stomach when police approached the car where the suspect was sitting in the passenger seat.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the governor's office and the Sergeants Benevolent Association.

READ MORE AT FOXNEWS.COM