Phil Banks, deputy mayor for public safety, resigns

Phil Banks, the deputy mayor for public safety, has resigned, NYC Mayor Eric Adams confirmed Monday morning on Good Day New York.

"Not only the deputy mayor, he's a long-time friend," Adams said. "You know, he was the former Chief of Department in the New York City Police Department."

Back on Sept. 24, the FBI raided the homes of at least 3 NYC officials closely connected to Adams, including Banks.

Featured article

"He really understood public safety," Adams said. "He has been a real, dedicated, committed public servant."

Banks joins a growing list of high-ranking officials stepping down amid Adams' escalating corruption case.

The Banks brothers and a consulting firm

After taking office in 2022, Adams turned to a pair of brothers to help oversee two of the city's most important institutions, the public schools and the police department. He made Philip Banks, formerly a top NYPD chief, his deputy mayor for public safety. He made David Banks, who had run a network of boys' schools, the schools chancellor.

The same day they appeared at the homes of the Caban brothers, federal investigators seized devices from Philip and David Banks, as well as from First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright.

Agents also took a phone from the Banks' youngest brother, Terence Banks.

Formerly a mid-level supervisor in New York City's subway system, Terence Banks launched a consulting firm that promised to connect businesses to key government stakeholders. The firm represented companies seeking work with city agencies, including the education and police departments

According to public records, some of those companies received millions of dollars in city contracts — and in one case got a personal meeting with the schools chancellor — after hiring Terrence Banks.

Adams appears in court over bribery allegations

Meanwhile, Adams returned to court last week in a case where he's accused of taking bribes and illegal campaign contributions.

Featured article

Adams made a 10:30 a.m. appearance before a judge at a federal courthouse in Manhattan, where federal prosecutors said they might bring additional charges against the mayor and indict others in the corruption case against him.

According to prosecutors, the travel perks were arranged by a senior Turkish diplomatic official in New York and Turkish businesspeople who wanted to gain influence with Adams.

The indictment alleges that Adams also conspired to receive illegal donations to his political campaigns from foreign sources who weren’t allowed to give money to U.S. political candidates.

What are the charges?

Count 1: Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, Federal Program Bribery, and to Receive Campaign Contributions By Foreign Nationals

Count 2: Wire Fraud

Count 3: Solicitation of a Contribution by a Foreign National

Count 4: Solicitation of a Contribution by a Foreign National

Count 5: Bribery

What is Adams accused of?

Adams is accused of, among other allegations: