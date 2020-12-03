NYC outlines early coronavirus vaccination plan

New Yorkers most at risk of contracting the coronavirus will be the first to receive the vaccine, announced Mayor Bill de Blasio Thursday, as he outlined the city's early vaccination plan.

465,525 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in New York City in December. The first shipment of 254,250 from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is expected on Dec. 15 followed by a shipment of 211,275 from Moderna on Dec. 22.

The city is working with the state to fine-tune the distribution process. Vaccination requires two doses of the same vaccine administered about 21 days apart.

"Over time there will be enough vaccine for everyone, but we are going to prioritize in ways to make sure that those in greatest need get the vaccine first. This will obviously take months," said de Blasio.

Among those considered high-priority are health care workers and nursing home residents and staff. People living within the 27 neighborhoods most impacted by the virus and those living in public housing will also be among the first to be offered the vaccine.

Advertisement

"The effort to vaccine millions of New Yorkers in the months ahead will be in a word: big," said NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chockshi during the briefing on the pandemic.

The New York City Health Department is tasked with managing the distribution of the vaccine.

A citywide immunization registry will be used to monitor inventory and administration. Further down the road, temporary vaccine centers will be established at some schools and will be managed by the Department of Health for essential workers and could be expanded to the general public.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

New York City has the capacity to store 1.5 million doses of the vaccine.

"Our goal is to ensure that a safe, effective vaccine gets to everyone who needs it," said Dr. Chockshi.

Thousands of people can be vaccinated in one day.

RELATED: Cuomo announces 170K COVID vaccines to New York by mid-December