Watch the NY Liberty parade live on FOX 5: Streaming details, coverage

Looking to catch the New York Liberty ticker-tape parade today in NYC?

The Liberty beat the Minnesota Lynx in overtime Sunday 67-62 in the deciding Game 5 of the WNBA Finals. WNBA Finals MVP Jonquel Jones had 17 points as the Liberty secured its third win to clinch the title. The team became the first in WNBA history with back-to-back 30+ win seasons.

When is the Liberty parade?

FOX 5 NY will have live coverage of the parade beginning at 10 a.m.

NY Liberty parade 2024

Here are ways you can see it.

LIVE on Channel 5.

The media player at the top of the article.

Streamed on our YouTube page.

Streamed on the FOX LOCAL app.

"This Championship is not only for us and New York City – it’s for all Liberty Loyals and our Brooklyn community! We are honored to celebrate at the iconic Canyon of Heroes, and also come together with our passionate fans at our home in Brooklyn," said New York Liberty CEO Keia Clarke. "The community in the borough has embraced us wholeheartedly since we began playing at Barclays Center and we want to share this moment with them."

The parade will tip off at 10 a.m. from Battery Park and proceed north along Broadway to City Hall through the Canyon of Heroes.

A ceremony at City Hall honoring the Liberty will follow the parade at noon.

The team will also host a celebration with fans at Barclays Center in Brooklyn at 7 p.m.

The parade is open and free for all fans to attend, but those wishing to attend the Championship Ceremony at City Hall and the fan celebration at Barclays Center must get tickets.

