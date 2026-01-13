NYC nurses strike: Hospital accuses union of trying to protect drunk, high workers

The Brief Thousands of nurses walked off the job in New York City on Monday, gathering for what is said to be the largest nurses' strike in the city's history. The nurses' union has issued several demands for a new contract. One hospital is accusing the union of making unreasonable demands, according to reports.



The largest nurses' strike in New York City is entering its second day as one of the city's major hospitals is reportedly accusing the union of making demands that could affect patient safety.

What they're saying:

"NYSNA leadership’s demand that a nurse not be terminated if found to be compromised by drugs or alcohol while on the job is another example of putting their own self-interest before patient safety," Senior Vice President of Strategic Communications Joe Solmonese for Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Montefiore also reportedly claimed that the New York State Nurses Association are pushing for a highly excessive increase in pay.

"As they double down on their $3.6 billion in reckless demands, including nearly 40% wage increases, we remain resolute in our commitment to providing safe and seamless care," Solmonese said.

The other side:

The NYSNA has yet to respond to a request for comment, according to Fox News.

The backstory:

On Monday, an estimated 15,000 nurses walked off the job at hospitals within the Mount Sinai, Montefiore and New York-Presbyterian systems.

Union leaders say the city's nurses are striking after hospital administrators failed to meet their demands for better pay, safe staffing levels, fully funded health benefits and stronger workplace protections.

What's next:

Some nurses have returned to work on Tuesday, despite no deal being reached.

About 20% of nurses at Mount Sinai crossed the picket line on Monday, according to a spokesperson, who says more are expected in the coming days.

Although only a small group of nurses were seen gathered on Tuesday morning, union leaders say they expect those numbers to continue to grow.