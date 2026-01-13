Latest on the NYC nurses strike: How patients feel, what hospitals are saying

The Brief Day two of the largest NYC nurses strike in history is underway, with nurses returning to picket lines outside Mount Sinai, Montefiore and NewYork-Presbyterian. Some nurses have crossed the picket line, but hospitals say they remain open as traveling nurses and state officials help maintain care. Nurses say they are striking for better pay, safer staffing levels and stronger workplace protections, while negotiations remain unresolved.



Nurses across New York City are returning to the picket lines this morning for day two of what’s being called the largest nurses strike in city history.

What we know:

An estimated 15,000 nurses walked off the job Monday morning, striking at hospitals within the Mount Sinai, Montefiore and NewYork-Presbyterian systems.

While crowds were large on the first day of the strike, only a small group of nurses had gathered outside Mount Sinai Hospital in East Harlem as of about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Union leaders expect those numbers to grow as the morning continues.

Despite no deal being reached, some nurses have returned to work.

A spokesperson for Mount Sinai said about 20% of its nurses crossed the picket line Monday, and the hospital expects more to do so in the coming days.

RELATED: NYC nurses strike: Hospital accuses union of trying to protect drunk, high workers

Are NYC hospitals open?

All affected hospitals remain open, with emergency rooms continuing to operate. Hospital systems say traveling nurses are helping fill staffing gaps during the strike.

Mount Sinai says it has brought in about 1,400 qualified and specialized nurses, many of whom were already integrated into units before the strike began. Nurses at the hospital described the transition as smooth.

The New York State Department of Health has staff on site at all affected hospitals to ensure patient safety, while New York City Emergency Management is coordinating with hospitals in case patients need to be transferred if services are disrupted.

Why are nurses striking?

The New York State Nurses Association says nurses are striking after failing to secure what they consider a fair contract. The union says nurses are demanding:

Better pay

Safe staffing levels

Fully funded health benefits

Stronger workplace protections

Hospital administrators argue those demands are excessive, but union leaders insist the strike is about patient care, not money.

How do patients feel?

FILE - Stock image of an empty hospital bed. (FOX TV Stations)

Local perspective:

Some patients expressed concern but said they continued to receive care. Others voiced support for the nurses, saying they want to see them back on the job as soon as possible.

In statements, all three hospital systems emphasized that patient care remains their top priority. Mount Sinai said it is prepared to deliver care for however long the strike lasts. Montefiore said appointments remain scheduled unless patients hear otherwise, while NewYork-Presbyterian said it has taken steps to ensure uninterrupted care.

What's next:

This is now day two of the strike, and it remains unclear how long it will last. The last major NYC nurses strike, three years ago, lasted three days.

Nurses are expected to continue gathering on picket lines throughout the morning as negotiations remain stalled.

FOX 5 NY will continue to bring you the latest developments as the strike continues.