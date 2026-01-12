Thousands of NYC nurses on strike today at Mount Sinai, more hospitals | Latest

The Brief Thousands of nurses went on strike across New York City early Monday morning, with picket lines forming as early as 5 a.m. outside Mount Sinai, Montefiore and NewYork-Presbyterian hospitals. The New York State Nurses Association says nearly 15,000 nurses are participating in what it calls the largest nurses strike in city history, after overnight negotiations failed to reach a deal. Protests continue to grow throughout the morning, especially outside Mount Sinai near East 100th Street and Madison Avenue, as nurses chant and supporters honk in solidarity.



Thousands of nurses across New York City are on strike this Monday morning in what officials are calling the largest nurses' strike in city history.

Picket lines began forming as early as 5 a.m. outside major hospital systems.

Montefiore, NewYork-Presbyterian, Mount Sinai hospitals

What we know:

Demonstrations are underway outside Mount Sinai Hospital in East Harlem, Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, and NewYork-Presbyterian hospitals in Manhattan.

Protests at Mount Sinai

Outside Mount Sinai, the protests are continuing to grow throughout the morning, with large crowds gathering near East 100th Street and Madison Avenue, as well as along nearby blocks including East 101st Street.

The New York State Nurses Association says nearly 15,000 nurses are participating, calling it the largest nurses strike in New York City history. Nurses officially walked off the job just after 6 a.m. after overnight negotiations failed to produce a deal. Their contract expired December 31.

Crowds of nurses could be seen chanting, ringing bells, waving flags and holding signs outside hospitals, while passing drivers honked in support.

Why are nurses on strike?

Union leaders say negotiations broke down after hospital systems failed to address what nurses call their most critical concerns: patient and nurse safety. The union says talks continued through the night, but little progress was made.

Union president said hospitals refused to meaningfully address staffing levels and safety protections, despite nurses saying they are willing to continue negotiating to avoid a prolonged strike.

What nurses are asking for

(Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

Nurses say they are demanding:

Better pay

Safe staffing levels

Fully funded health benefits

Stronger workplace safety protections

Hospital systems, including Montefiore, have pushed back on the union’s demands, calling them unrealistic. Montefiore said the union is asking for billions of dollars in wage increases and other proposals it described as reckless. NewYork-Presbyterian and Mount Sinai say they remain open to negotiations.

How patients can still get care

Mount Sinai West Hospital, formerly known as Roosevelt Hospital, is located on 10th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen, New York City. It is one of the oldest and largest teaching hospitals in the United States, renowned for its excellence and consistently ran Expand

Why you should care:

State officials have stepped in to ensure patient care continues. New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued an executive order to keep hospitals operating during the strike.

Hospital systems say:

Emergency departments remain open

Hospitals are continuing to accept patients

Patients with scheduled appointments or procedures will be contacted if there are any changes

Mount Sinai and NewYork-Presbyterian confirmed they hired outside nurses ahead of the strike to maintain staffing levels.

When will the strike be over?

Nurses and healthcare workers during a strike at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, US, on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. More than 7,000 nurses at two major New York City hospitals went on strike Monday, saying staffing levels at private-sector facilities are Expand

What's next:

Union leaders say they are prepared to remain on the picket lines while continuing to push for a deal. As of this morning, crowds outside hospitals continue to grow, with multiple picket locations active around the city.

FOX 5 NY will continue to bring you the latest on the nurses strike throughout the morning.