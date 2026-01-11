The Brief Nurses from several New York City hospitals are currently negotiating with their union to prevent a strike set to begin on Monday. Nearly 15,000 nurses are prepared to strike. The New York State Nurses Association says this will be the largest strike in city history.



What we know:

Nurses from the Mount Sinai, New York-Presbyterian and Montefiore health systems are involved in the talks; they are pushing for what they deem to be a more favorable contract to avoid the strike, according to the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) the union representing these nurses.

If the two groups fail to agree on terms, nearly 15,000 nurses are prepared to strike.

According to the union, these nurses are asking for full funding for health care benefits, safer staffing enforcement, protection from workplace violence, protection for vulnerable patients, better pension plans and more.

Agreements so far

The backstory:

The last nurse's contract expired on New Year's Eve. That one was reached after a three-day strike in 2023, according to previous FOX 5 NY reporting.

The union announced tentative settlements with four of the New York City area's "safety-net hospitals" last week: Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Maimonides Medical Center, One Brooklyn Health Interfaith Medical Center and One Brooklyn Health Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center. Safety-net hospitals are defined in a variety of ways, according to New York University, but generally, they're hospitals which "have a common mission to provide care for Medicaid beneficiaries and those who are uninsured."

Additionally, nurses at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, Richmond University Medical Center and The Brooklyn Hospital Center rescinded their strike notices last week, also according to the union.

‘Stay at the table and get a deal done’

What they're saying:

On Friday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency regarding the possible strike. The declaration states that the strike could "jeopardize the lives of thousands of New Yorkers and patients."

"The expected staffing shortages in hospitals and other health care facilities are expected to impact the availability and delivery of care, threatening public health and safety," her declaration reads.

Then, in a statement posted to her X account, the governor urged the New York State Nurses Association and New York City's private hospitals to come to an agreement before Monday.

"Everyone needs to stay at the table and get a deal done," she said. "I'm strongly encouraging everyone to stay at the table, both sides, management and the nurses, until this is resolved."

Later Sunday, the governor said in a statement that "while negotiations will continue, we expect strikes to begin tomorrow at three hospital systems in Manhattan and the Bronx."

"If strikes move forward, the Department of Health will have staff on site at all affected hospitals beginning tomorrow morning and for the duration of the strike to ensure patient safety and continuity of care," she said.

"Our safety-net hospitals are taking significant steps toward settling fiscally responsible contracts that protect nurses and patients, while rich private hospitals…continue to throw away hundreds of millions of dollars to fight against frontline nurses," NYSNA President and Maimonides nurse Nancy Hagans, RN, BSN, CCRN said in a statement.

"NYSNA’s leaders continue to double down on their $3.6 billion in reckless demands, including nearly 40% wage increases, and their troubling proposals like demanding that a nurse not be terminated if found to be compromised," Joe Solmonese, senior vice president of strategic communications for Montefiore Einstein said in a statement issued Sunday.

‘Largest nurse strike in New York City history’

What's next:

If the union and these hospitals fail to reach an agreement Sunday, nurses plan to hold strike rallies at multiple locations starting at 6 a.m. Monday.

If this happens, it will be "the largest nurse strike in New York City history," according to the union.