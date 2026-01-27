NYC, NJ commuters face delays and road closures post-snowstorm | See latest updates

The Brief Rail riders are facing delays and cancellations across the region, with the LIRR, Metro-North, and NJ Transit all impacted by lingering snowstorm damage and extreme cold. Icy roads and multiple crashes are slowing drivers, including closures and lane blockages on major parkways and highways during the morning commute. NJ Transit remains on a severe weather schedule, with River Line service suspended near Camden and reduced rail service systemwide, while crews work to restore full operations.



The post-snowstorm commute is hitting commuters from all sides Tuesday morning, with icy roads, rail delays, and lingering service disruptions making for a rough start to the day across the region.

Here's the latest on the roads and the rails.

SKIP TO: LIRR | MTA | METRO-NORTH | RT. 1 SHUTDOWN | FLIGHTS

NJ Transit delays

What we know:

NJ Transit rail service remains on a severe weather level 2 schedule Tuesday, meaning trains are operating on a reduced and limited weekday schedule.

The River Line is suspended in both directions between the Waterfront Entertainment Center and the Walter Rand Transportation Center due to motor vehicles stuck on the tracks near Camden.

The Atlantic City Line is operating on a regular weekday schedule. NJ Transit says buses, light rail, and Access Link services are also running on normal weekday schedules.

Riders are urged to check the NJ Transit app or service alerts before heading out, as conditions and service levels may change throughout the morning.

With all of the cancellations and delays this morning, that is just 100% not true. — LIRR commuter

On Long Island, the LIRR is dealing with widespread delays and cancellations as crews battle weather-related equipment issues.

At the Mineola station, some trains have bypassed platforms entirely, others were canceled, and riders were forced to scramble between tracks after sudden changes.

"We’re going to try to do what we can do. We’ve got to get into work. Stay safe and warm." — LIRR commuter

Featured article

A woman walks up subway stairs in the snow in Brooklyn as a major winter storm moves through the area on January 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The MTA says frozen track switches and broken rails caused by the brutal cold are behind the disruptions. While officials had planned to resume normal weekday service after operating on a reduced schedule Monday, conditions on the rails have proven challenging.

"As soon as the train was passing by, that’s when they told us the train’s not stopping. There’s no excuse for this. They keep raising the prices and there’s no excuse for this. Hundreds of thousands of people depend on the LIRR in order to travel to work, and certain steps must be taken to maintain the lines properly." — LIRR commuter

Lines impacted include Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson, and Oyster Bay. Some trains headed toward Penn Station are terminating at Jamaica, requiring commuters to transfer mid-trip.

Metro-North is expected to be back on a normal weekday schedule, but riders on the Harlem Line are seeing 10- to 15-minute delays due to a stalled train.

In New Jersey, NJ Transit rail remains on a severe weather level 2 schedule, meaning reduced and limited weekday service is in effect again today. Light rail service has resumed, along with about 106 bus routes. PATH trains are running without reported issues.

Northern State Parkway, Cross BX

A man carries a shovel as he crosses a street in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood in New York on January 25, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

Local perspective:

Road conditions remain treacherous, with ice causing numerous accidents, spinouts, and overturns across the area.

Northern State Parkway: Eastbound lanes near Exit 45A are closed after a vehicle went off the roadway.

Cross Bronx Expressway: Northbound at Castle Hill, one lane is blocked due to a crash, causing slowdowns toward the Bruckner Interchange.

Route 46: Westbound lanes at Notch Road are blocked by an accident, with delays spilling onto Route 3.

Street cleaning rules are suspended today, but parking meters are still in effect.

Street cleaning rules are suspended today, but parking meters remain in effect.

Big picture view:

In New Jersey, Route 1 in Edison remains closed in both directions following a water main break that began early Monday afternoon near Woodbridge Avenue.

Crews are still pumping water from the roadway to make repairs, while also working to clear ice from the area. Detours remain in place:

Southbound traffic is being diverted at Plainfield Avenue

Northbound traffic is being rerouted at Route 18 in New Brunswick

Officials expect the roadway to reopen later today once repairs are completed.

A snow removal machine is seen working while an Embraer 175 of United airlines taxies to take off on the tarmac of LaGuardia airport in New York on January 25, 2026. A massive winter storm on January 24, 2026 dumped snow and freezing rain on New Mexi Expand

Air travel is also slowly stabilizing after a chaotic start to the week. Newark Liberty International Airport saw more than 500 cancellations and over 300 delays on Monday. JFK and LaGuardia each reported more than 500 canceled flights in the past 24 hours, with long delays tied to de-icing operations.

Airports are expected to return to normal operations by Wednesday.

Track latest flight delays here.

Featured article

Icy roads

Why you should care:

Between icy roads, rail disruptions, and lingering weather impacts, commuters are facing a difficult start to the day.

Transit officials are urging riders and drivers to check apps before leaving home, allow extra travel time, and remain cautious as recovery efforts continue across the region.