New York City Marathon 2025: Street closures, route map and start times

The Brief Over 55,000 runners from 150 countries will take part in the marathon on Sunday, traveling through all five boroughs. Major streets and bridges, including the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and sections of 1st, 4th, and 5th avenues, will be closed throughout the day. The NYPD is deploying extensive visible and covert security measures across the city, with officials urging spectators to stay alert.



The 2025 TCS New York City Marathon kicks off on Sunday, and several major roads and bridges will be closed as participants make their way from Staten Island to the Central Park finish line.

The marathon brings together over 55,000 runners from 150 countries and nearly one million spectators along its 26.2-mile course through all five boroughs.

Big picture view:

The marathon starts in Staten Island, crossing the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge into Brooklyn, moving through Queens, the Bronx and Manhattan before finishing in Central Park.

The race will feature elite runners, wheelchair athletes, handcyclists and tens of thousands of amateurs making their way through the city streets.

Timeline:

Here's the official start times for the marathon on Sunday, Nov. 2:

8:00 a.m. – Men’s Professional Wheelchair Division

8:02 a.m. – Women’s Professional Wheelchair Division

8:22 a.m. – Handcycle Category and Select Athletes with Disabilities

8:35 a.m. – Professional Women’s Open Division

9:05 a.m. – Professional Men’s Open Division

9:10 a.m. – Wave 1

9:45 a.m. – Wave 2

10:20 a.m. – Wave 3

10:55 a.m. – Wave 4

11:30 a.m. – Wave 5

National coverage airs on ESPN2 and the ESPN App from 8 to 11:30 a.m. ET, with pre-race coverage starting at 7 a.m. and post-race coverage until 1 p.m.

TOPSHOT - Runners cross the Verrazano Bridge before competing in the 52nd Edition of the New York City Marathon on November 5, 2023. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Locally, ABC7/WABC-TV will broadcast from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., with ABC7NY.com streaming live from the finish line beginning at 8 p.m.

What they're saying:

The NYPD is increasing security for the marathon weekend, which follows closely after Halloween celebrations. Officials say all available resources will be deployed, on the ground, in the air, and on the water to ensure public safety.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: In this aerial view, runners compete as they cross over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon on November 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)

Specialized units, including the Emergency Service Unit, Harbor, Aviation, Bomb Squad, and Canine teams, will be active throughout the day. Some security measures will be visible while others will be deliberately concealed. Earlier in the week, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch spoke about the security measures.

"Our Joint Operations Center will be fully activated with all of our city, our state and our federal partners and personnel there will be actively monitoring fixed and mobile cameras along the route and the surrounding area," Tisch said. "Intelligence teams will also be monitoring social media for potential threats, and response units will be deployed citywide to investigate any reports in real time. Cops will be out there to keep you safe, but we ask everyone to stay alert."

How many runners in NYC marathon?

More than 55,000 runners from 150 countries are expected to compete, continuing the tradition of one of the largest and most diverse marathons in the world.

NYC Marathon tracking

Fans can follow runners in real time using the official NYRR App, which offers live tracking, leaderboards, course maps, and a spectator guide for the best viewing locations.

The following streets will be closed at the Discretion of the NYPD Citywide:

Staten Island (Main Route):

Staten Island Expressway

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

Additional Embargo Locations in Staten Island:

Jersey Street between Richmond Terrace and Victory Boulevard

Victory Boulevard between Jersey Street and Bay Street

Wall Street/St. George Station between Richmond Terrace and Bank Street

Richmond Terrace between Jersey Street and Bay Street

Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road

Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Olga Place

West Fingerboard Road between Steuben Street and Hylan Boulevard

Steuben Street between West Fingerboard Road and Olga Place / Hyland Boulevard

Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue

Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School Road

School Road between Bay Street and Lily Pond Avenue

Lily Pond Avenue between School Road and Father Capodanno Boulevard

McClean Avenue/Battery Road between Lily Pond Avenue and New York Avenue

Father Capodanno Boulevard between Sand Lane and Lily Pond Avenue

Sand Lane between Hylan Boulevard / West Fingerboard Road and Father Capodanno Boulevard

Brooklyn (Main Route):

Dahlgren Place between Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and 92nd Street (Northbound)

92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue

4th Avenue between 92nd Street and Flatbush Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue

Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue

Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue

Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue

Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuinness Boulevard

McGuinness Boulevard (Southbound) between Greenpoint Avenue and Pulaski Bridge

Pulaski Bridge (Southbound)

Additional Embargo Locations in Brooklyn:

4th Avenue between 94thStreet and 92nd Street

94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue

Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street

Brooklyn Queens Expressway (Southbound) between Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and 79th Street

Gatling Place/79th Street BQE Entrance Ramp between 83rd Street and 79th Street

7th Avenue (Southbound) between 79th Street and 74th Street

74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

6th Avenue between 74th Street and Bay Ridge Parkway/75th Street

Bay Ridge Parkway/75th Street between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue

Queens (Main Route):

11th Street between Pulaski Bridge/Jackson Avenue and 48th Avenue

48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard

Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street

10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive

44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street

Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street

Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South

Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

Queensboro Bridge (Eastbound)

Additional Embargo Locations in Queens:

Queens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North

Queensboro Bridge Bicycle and Pedestrian Path

Manhattan (Main Route):

Queensboro Bridge (59th Street Pedestrian Entrance Ramp – Eastbound)

East 59th Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue

1st Avenue between East 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge

Additional Embargo Locations in Manhattan:

East 60th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue

Bronx (Main Route):

Willis Avenue Bridge

East 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue

Alexander Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street

East 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and 3rd Avenue

3rd Avenue between East 138th Street and East 139th Street

Morris Avenue between East 139th Street and East 140th Street

East 140th Street between Morris Avenue and Rider Avenue

Rider Avenue between East 140th Street and East 138th Street

East 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge

Manhattan (Continued – Main Route):

Madison Avenue Bridge (Westbound)

East 138th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between 138th Street and 124th Street

West 124th Street between 5th Avenue and Mount Morris Park West

Mount Morris Park West between West 124th Street and West 120th Street

West 120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street

90th Street between 5th Avenue and East Drive

East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army Plaza

Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and West 59th Street

West 59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle/8th Avenue/Central Park West

Columbus Circle between West 59th Street and Central Park Driveway

Central Park Driveway/8th Avenue Approach to West Drive

West Drive between 8th Avenue Approach and 67th Street Approach to West Drive

Additional Embargo Locations in Manhattan:

142nd Street between Lenox Avenue/Malcom X Boulevard and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between 142nd Street and 138th Street

Madison Avenue (FDR Service Road) between East 135th Street and East 142nd Street

West Drive

Terrace Drive

Center Drive

West 67th Street Approach to West Drive

West 77th Street Approach to West Drive

West 81st Street Approach to West Drive

West 85th Street Approach to West Drive

Family Reunion:

Central Park West between Columbus Circle and West 76th Street

West 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 63rd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 64th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 65th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 66th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 67th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 69th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 70th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 73rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Columbus Avenue between West 74th Street and Broadway

Broadway between West 66th Street and Columbus Circle