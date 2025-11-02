Hellen Obiri sets course record, Benson Kipruto wins men’s title at NYC Marathon

article

The Brief Hellen Obiri (Kenya) won the women’s race in 2:19:51, setting a new course record. Benson Kipruto (Kenya) claimed the men’s title in a photo-finish with a time of 2:08:09. Kenyan athletes swept the podiums in both the men’s and women’s elite races.



In what turned out to be a dramatic and historic day at the New York City Marathon, Kenyan racers showed why the country is such a running powerhouse. Kenya’s Hellen Obiri shattered the women’s course record while compatriot Benson Kipruto edged his rival by just seconds to win the men’s race.

The 2025 NYC Marathon Winners:

Hellen Obiri crossed the line at 2:19:51, besting the previous women’s course record of 2:22:31, which had stood since 2003. She held off fellow Kenyan runners and pulled away in the final mile.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Hellen Obiri, 1st place winner of the women's professional race, reacts at the finish line during the 2025 New York City Marathon on November 02, 2025 in New York City.

On the men’s side, Benson Kipruto and fellow Kenyan Alexander Mutiso battled down the final straight, with Kipruto finishing in 2:08:09 to Mutiso’s slightly slower time. The margin between them came down to mere fractions of a second.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Benson Kipruto, 1st place winner of the men's professional race, poses at the finish line during the 2025 New York City Marathon on November 02, 2025 in New York City.

Big picture view:

The performances underline how competitive and fast the NYC Marathon has become, particularly for Kenyan runners. Obiri’s record not only raises the bar for women’s marathon performance in New York, but it also highlights the increasing depth in the elite field. Meanwhile, the thrilling men’s finish adds another layer of excitement to one of the world’s most prestigious endurance events.

Men’s Elite Race

Benson Kipruto (KEN) -- 2:08:09 Alexander Mutiso (KEN) -- 2:08:09 (+00.03) Albert Korir (KEN) -- 2:08:57 Patrick Dever (GBR) -- 2:08:58 Matthias Kyburz (SUI) -- 2:09:55 Joel Reichow (USA) -- 2:09:56 Charles Hicks (USA) -- 2:09:59 Sondre Moen (NOR) -- 2:10:15 Tsegay Weldlibanos (ERI) -- 2:10:36 Joe Klecker (USA) -- 2:10:37

Women’s Elite Race

Hellen Obiri (KEN) -- 2:19:51 CR Sharon Lokedi (KEN) -- 2:20:07 Sheila Chepkirui (KEN) -- 2:20:24 Fiona O’Keeffe (USA) -- 2:22:49 Annie Frisbie (USA) -- 2:24:12 Sifan Hassan (NED) -- 2:24:43 Jessica Warner-Judd (GBR) -- 2:24:45 Emily Sisson (USA) -- 2:25:05 Amanda Vestri (USA) -- 2:25:40 Fionnuala McCormack (IRL) -- 2:27:00