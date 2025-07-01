NYC fireworks displays 2025: Where to go to enjoy the show

The Brief Firework shows are coming to New York City this month for the Fourth of July. Check out a few more local spots where you can see some shows. The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show will fire from four surrounding barges on the East River in the Seaport District, as well as the Brooklyn Bridge.



Firework shows are coming to New York City this month for the Fourth of July. Check out a few more local spots where you can see some shows.

NYC fireworks shows and displays

Where to go:

Here are some fireworks displays to check out this year.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 4: The Macy's 4th Of July fireworks show lights up the night sky as a backdrop to the Empire State Building on July 4, 2024 in New York City. The annual spectacle, lighting up the city since 1976, this time was launched from Expand

July 4, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

One World Observatory

July 4, 11, 18, 25, each at 9:45 p.m.

Coney Island

July 5, 8 p.m.

Breezy Point

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show 2025

HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY - JULY 04: A view of the New York City Macy's fireworks display celebrating the United States 248th independence day on July 04, 2024 in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

The 49th edition of the show will fire from four surrounding barges on the East River in the Seaport District, as well as the Brooklyn Bridge.

The show will feature thousands of shells and an array of effects, with multiple viewing opportunities in Manhattan and Queens. Last year, fireworks launched from the Hudson River.

The fireworks show will begin at 8 p.m. Performers at the show include Ava Max, Eric Church, Lenny Kravitz and the Jonas Brothers.

You can find more information about the show here.