Mount Sinai Beth Israel sets closure date

What we know:

Since 2013, residents below 30th St. have counted on the hospital in the event of a medical emergency, but beginning March 26 at 11:59 p.m., it’s no longer an option after a judge ruled the hospital could shut down.

Beth Israel, founded in 1889, is located at First Avenue and E 16th St., with no major hospitals below E 16th St. The closest major hospital, Bellevue, is in Kips Bay – about a mile away. If Beth Israel closes, New York Presbyterian Lower Manhattan will be the only facility serving Manhattan south of 23rd St.

What they're saying:

"There's no other hospital south of Beth Israel in Manhattan that has the type of facility that Beth Israel has," said Arthur Schwartz, who represents the group which sued to keep it open.

"There were almost 50,000 people last year that went to the Beth Israel emergency room," Schwartz said. "Those people will go to Bellevue Hospital, which has seen a 25% increase in its emergency room visits in the last two years."

Meanwhile, in a statement, Mount Sinai said, "As part of the transition, we will be opening our new expanded urgent care center located two blocks south of the hospital to coincide with this closure."

What's next:

Those hoping to keep the hospital open are trying one last push, going to the appellate court requesting a motion to stay to keep the hospital open.