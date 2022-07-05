NYC monkeypox cases double in a week; more vaccine doses coming

article

The number of likely monkeypox cases in New York City has doubled in a week.

As of Tuesday, July 5, 111 people in the city have tested positive for orthopoxvirus (see below) and all likely have monkeypox, according to the city's Health Department. That is up from 55 cases a week earlier.

"Most of these people have had mild illness, have not been hospitalized and have recovered on their own," the Health Department said on its website. "Even with mild illness, the rash and sores from monkeypox can be itchy and painful."

The current outbreak is among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men , the Health Department said, but anyone can get and spread monkeypox.

Monkeypox Symptoms

Monkeypox begins as a rash or sores that can look like pimples or blisters. These bumps can appear all over the body — including your face, hands, feet, mouth, genitals or anus — and can become infected.

The symptoms usually start between a week to two weeks after exposure but may not appear for up to 21 days. The sickness can last from two to four weeks with flu-like symptoms including fever, chills, fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, headache, and body aches and pains — like a weaker version of smallpox.

"If you have a new or unexpected rash or other symptoms of monkeypox, contact a health care provider," the Health Department states. "A person is contagious until all sores have healed, and a new layer of skin has formed, which can take two to four weeks."

Monkeypox Vaccination

The city's public hospitals and Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic have been administering the monkeypox vaccine to people who either had contact with someone who has monkeypox or is at high risk of contracting the disease.

But demand for the vaccine has been high, prompting New York City to request more shots. The federal government has approved the city for a new allotment of 6,000 doses, which is enough to vaccinate 3,000 people.

Vaccination involves getting two doses of the Jynneos vaccine , which the FDA has approved to prevent "smallpox and monkeypox disease in adults 18 years of age and older determined to be at high risk," the agency states. The doses are administered four weeks apart.

"We're expecting to receive more doses of the monkeypox vaccine in coming days and will make appointments available soon," the city's Health Department tweeted on Tuesday.

Public laboratories in New York state test patient samples for orthopoxvirus, the genus, or group, of viruses that cause monkeypox, smallpox, and other diseases.