NYC Migrant Crisis: One year after first migrant bus, crisis persists as aid remains insufficient

Saturday will mark exactly one year since the first bus carrying migrants arrived in New York City from Texas.

Now, almost a year later, the city continues to grapple with the migrant crisis, with dozens of migrants now camping out on the street outside the Roosevelt Hotel, which was turned into a migrant intake center.

The number of migrants who have arrived in New York City since last spring has now reached over 95,000.

NYC officials announced Wednesday that they have helped over 1,300 migrants apply for asylum since June and are partnering with four local universities to have students help migrants navigate through the complex asylum application procedure.

As a response to the mounting challenges, the city has established 194 shelter sites and 13 humanitarian relief centers. Officials say they are considering all possibilities, including setting up temporary tents in Central Park or on Randall's Island.

Frustration is mounting as federal leaders have been largely inactive in offering assistance to the city during the crisis. Some experts and lawmakers have argued that President Joe Biden could act tomorrow and grant migrants expedited work permits through executive action.

Local Democratic lawmakers who spoke to FOX 5 NY said solutions to the crisis likely would not happen until after the 2024 election.

"They're listening, they're listening. They're taking meetings," said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand about the Biden administration's response to the crisis in NYC. "What has to happen, truly, is this: We have to flip the House of Representatives so that we actually have a majority."

"They're doing what they can," said Rep. Jerry Nadler. "The real solution is comprehensive immigration reform, which we've been trying to do for decades, but which the Republicans in the Senate keep blocking."

Currently, the city has distributed more than 800 notices to migrants residing in shelters, giving them 60 days to secure alternative housing. However, the migrants currently waiting outside the Roosevelt Hotel are new arrivals, distinct from those who have already received notices.