Hochul's order mobilizes National Guard, addresses NY asylum seeker influx

"I have spoken to Mayor Adams and county executives throughout New York as we work to address this situation." — Gov. Kathy Hochul

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has issued an executive order ahead of an expected increase in asylum seekers that she said will allow the state to mobilize more National Guard members and to quickly react to food and supply needs.

What is Title 42, and when does it expire?

The governor's order came two days before the U.S. government will end pandemic-related restrictions on people requesting asylum at the border, known as Title 42, under which migrants have been expelled from the country.

New York City has already been straining to handle an influx of about 60,000 asylum seekers since last spring. The administration of Mayor Eric Adams has been using hotels within the city to house some migrants.

Last week, the administration announced plans to send 300 asylum seekers to two hotels north of city, though local suburban officials have taken actions to block the move.

Orange, Rockland counties declare states of emergency

Orange and Rockland counties both declared states of emergency following New York City’s plan to bus migrants out of the city.

The declarations prohibit hotels in the two suburban counties from housing migrants.

About 340 single adult men were expected to be sent to the Armoni Inn and Suites in Orangeburg in Rockland County.

But according to the New York Post, a judge halted the inn from housing migrants temporarily after Orangetown officials hired legal counsel.

A city hall spokesperson told the Post the city will let the legal process play out in relation to the inn, but said they still plan on moving migrants Wednesday in Orange County barring any security issues.

"This executive order will be an important part of our coordinated response." — Gov. Kathy Hochul

"With Title 42 set to expire, the circumstances on the ground are expected to change significantly, and this executive order will be an important part of our coordinated response. I have spoken to Mayor Adams and county executives throughout New York as we work to address this situation," Hochul said in a prepared release.

Hochul said the order declaring a "state disaster emergency" will allow New York to mobilize an additional 500 members of the National Guard in addition to the roughly 1,000 already providing logistical and operational support. She said it also will allow the state and localities to quickly purchase necessary food and equipment.

New York’s recently approved state budget includes about $1 billion to help New York City with asylum seekers.

The order will be in effect through June 8.

