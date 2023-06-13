NYC migrant crisis: Mayor Adams announces 2 asylum seekers shelters opening

"New York City is facing a humanitarian crisis unlike any other before." — Mayor Eric Adams

Mayor Adams announced on Tuesday that two new emergency response and relief centers are opening up on the Upper West Side.

The two centers are located at 205 and 207 West 85th Street (together as one) and 117 West 70th Street in Manhattan.

They will serve adult families and single women. As the estimated number of asylum seekers that have arrived in the city since last spring surpasses at least 74,000, these sites will serve more than 800 individuals in 516 rooms.

"With more than 47,000 asylum seekers still in the city’s care and thousands continuing to arrive each week, we need a national decompression strategy to handle this national issue. New York City has stepped up, opening nearly 170 emergency sites to provide temporary shelter but without federal aid and a strategy to move migrants around the nation we are unable to continue treating arriving asylum seekers with the dignity and compassion that they deserve," Adams said.

Since the migrant crisis began, the city has taken fast and urgent action.

The city opened a total of nearly 170 emergency shelters, including nine additional large-scale humanitarian relief centers this year.