NYC migrant crisis: Arrivals begin at shuttered Harlem jail

The first group of migrants has arrived at the former Lincoln Correctional Facility in Harlem.

Migrants will be sharing rooms inside the facility, which will reportedly be for men only, not families or children.

Governor Kathy Hochul gave permission for the facility to be used to house migrants after it was closed in 2019.

This isn't the first time the building has been used when the city needed to house people. The Young Women's Hebrew Association stayed there, as well as troops during World War II.

FOX 5 New York spoke to one of the migrants currently housed at the facility, who said that most of the men inside come from Colombia and Venezuela. He added that while they need clothes, they really want to work.

So far, 70,000 migrants have arrived in New York City, with more arriving every day.