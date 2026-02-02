NYC mid-winter weather forecast: Were the groundhogs' predictions correct?

The Brief Both Staten Island Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day this year. The famed groundhogs saw their shadow on Monday morning. The predictions come as the New York City region continues to grapple with dangerous cold and cleanup from last month's major snowstorm.



Groundhog Day kicked off with some disappointing news from Staten Island Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil, but do they align with our meteorologist's predictions?

What we know:

Both famed groundhogs saw their shadow on Monday morning, signaling six more weeks of winter as the New York City region continues to grapple with dangerous cold and cleanup from last month's major snowstorm.

Now that may be Chuck and Phil's predictions, but FOX 5 NY's chief meteorologist Nick Gregory broke down what to expect in his 2026 mid-winter weather outlook.

Winter in NYC so far

The backstory:

Gregory reports that the average temperature in December 2025 was 33.8 degrees, which was about 5 degrees below average. The average temperature for January was 30 degrees, which was only 2 degrees lower than the average.

Snowfall totals are a different story. According to the meteorologist, both December and January saw over the average of their typical snowfall amounts. The total snowfall the city has seen so far is about 21 inches, which is nearly double what the average amount is.

Fractured polar vortex

Big picture view:

"You can blame the polar vortex for a lot of this."

The fractured polar vortex Gregory is referring to is the reason behind both the frigid temperatures and large amounts of snowfall the city has seen in recent months.

Are we going to have an early spring this year?

What's next:

Unfortunately, no, according to Gregory. Due to the fractured polar vortex, arctic air is likely to continue to affect the eastern half of the country.

Gregory expects the bitter cold to continue "at least until the middle part of February." He does, however, believe that average temperatures could make a return at some point in March.