Groundhog Day 2026: Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, signaling six more weeks of winter

The Brief Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Monday, meaning six more weeks of winter lies ahead. Thousands gathered at Gobbler's Knob in Puxsutawney on Monday to watch Phil's forecast. It's the second straight year that Phil has predicted an extended winter.



Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his tree stump on Monday and saw his shadow, signaling six more weeks of winter.

Phil's forecast came as a bummer to many on the East Coast who have been stuck in subzero temperatures for over a week.

Groundhog handler AJ Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil after he saw his shadow, predicting 6 more weeks of winter during the 140th annual Groundhog Day festivities on Monday February 2, 2026 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty I Expand

What we know:

Tens of thousands of people were on hand at Gobbler’s Knob for the annual ritual that goes back more than a century, with ties to ancient farming traditions in Europe.

Phil's top-hatted handlers in the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club insist his "groundhogese" of winks, purrs, chatters and nods are being interpreted when they relate the meteorological marmot’s muses about the days ahead.

George Morar, of Youngstown, Ohio., celebrates while waiting for Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, to come out and make his prediction during the 140th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Monda Expand

Punxsutawney’s festivities have grown considerably since the 1993 movie "Groundhog Day," starring Bill Murray.

The backstory:

This event at Gobbler’s Knob dates back over a century and has ties to ancient European farming traditions. Punxsutawney Phil has been a member of the Groundhog Club since 1886. The "140-year-old" groundhog is said to get his longevity by drinking a secret and magical, life-giving brew that only he can drink.

The festivities have only grown since the 1993 movie Groundhog Day.

Toni Massey, of Bismack, N.D., right, celebrates while waiting for Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, to come out and make his prediction during the 140th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Mon Expand

Last year’s prediction

Dig deeper:

Last year’s announcement was six more weeks of winter, by far Phil’s more common assessment and not much of a surprise during the first week of February.

NYC's mid-winter forecast

What Our Expert Says:

Why listen to a groundhog for your weather-forecasting advice when you have local meteorologists? According to NOAA, the groundhog’s prediction is only correct 40% of the time.

We asked our very own Nick Gregory for his assessment of the rest of winter, and unfortunately, it’s looking quite grim.

"You can blame the polar vortex for a lot of this."

The fractured polar vortex Gregory is referring to is the reason behind both the frigid temperatures and large amounts of snowfall the city has seen in recent months.

Due to the fractured polar vortex, arctic air is likely to continue to affect the eastern half of the country.

Gregory expects the bitter cold to continue "at least until the middle part of February."

He does, however, believe that average temperatures could make a return at some point in March.