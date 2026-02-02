Groundhog Day 2026: Staten Island Chuck predicts six more weeks of winter

The Brief Staten Island Chuck predicts six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow on Monday. Chuck has been accurate more than 80% of the time, dating back to the first Groundhog Day festivities at the Staten Island Zoo in 1981, according to zoo officials.



Staten Island Chuck has officially made his annual Groundhog Day prediction for 2026.

Staten Island Zoo’s famous groundhog says we are in for six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow Monday morning.

About Staten Island Chuck

What we know:

The furry friend has been accurate more than 80% of the time, dating back to the first Groundhog Day festivities at the Staten Island Zoo in 1981, according to zoo officials.

Chuck has been known to be a little grumpy and problematic, even biting mayors, as he did with Mayor Bloomberg back in 2009.

New Yorkers will also recall the notorious debacle at the celebration 10 years ago, when a previous Staten Island Chuck wriggled out of the hands of then-Mayor Bill de Blasio and fell to the ground. That Chuck died a week later.

An autopsy revealed he suffered internal injuries, but it was not clear if they stemmed from the fall.