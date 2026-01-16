What has Mamdani accomplished this week? | Recap of NYC mayor's appearances

The Brief It's hard to keep track of all the goings-on of New York City's new mayor, so we're here to do it for you. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has made several appearances this week, and even made a trip upstate.



It's hard to keep track of all the goings-on of New York City's new mayor, so we're here to do it for you.

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, during a news conference at Gracie Mansion in New York, US, on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. Mamdani held his first news conference from Gracie Mansion on Monday, after moving into the official mayoral residence with his w Expand

What has Mamdani done this week?

Timeline:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has made several appearances this week, and even made a trip upstate.

JUMP TO: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday

The mayor has made several appointments to his administration in the past week. On Monday, he appointed Rafael Espinal as the Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media & Entertainment.

Julie Menin, speaker of the New York City Council, from left, Rafael Espinal, commissioner of the New York City Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME), and Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, arrive for an announcement in the Brooklyn boroug Expand

The purpose of this office is to strengthen the city's "creative economy," ensuring artists are able to afford to live in New York City.

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin also attended the press conference.

The mayor also came out to support the nurses currently striking.

Mamdani and the city's First Lady, Rama Duwaji, left their current abode to move into Gracie Mansion, where the New York City mayor traditionally resides while in office.

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, and his wife Rama Duwaji during a news conference at Gracie Mansion in New York, US, on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. Mamdani held his first news conference from Gracie Mansion on Monday, after moving into the official may Expand

Later in the evening, the mayor posted a statement on X regarding the detainment of a New York City Council employee, who has since been identified as a Venezuelan national.

The city's mayor spent the majority of his Tuesday outside the city.

Mamdani traveled up to Albany to attend New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's recent State of the State address.

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, during a State of the State address with New York Governor Kathy Hochul, not pictured, at Hart Theatre at The Egg in Albany, New York, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. Hochul unveiled a swath of proposals aimed at tac Expand

After returning to the Big Apple, he nominated Midori Valdivia to become the new Chair and Commissioner of the Taxi and Limousine Commission. The commission regulates 200,000 city drivers.

Mamdani and New York City Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels began the day by promoting one of the mayor's primary goals, 3-K and Pre-K enrollment.

During this appearance, the mayor confirmed to the press that he and President Donald Trump have texted "a handful of times," but also confirmed he had not heard from Trump since the president's comments regarding pulling federal funding from sanctuary cities.

The mayor also signed an executive order to create a more comprehensible inventory of 6,000 regulations city businesses are currently required to follow.

On Thursday, the mayor held a presser to announce that the city is suing the delivery app Motoclick for "egregiously violating the city’s Delivery Worker Laws."

Mamdani's administration alleges that Motoclick ignored the minimum pay rate and stole from workers' paychecks.

Later in the day, Mamdani appointed Afua Atta-Mensah as Chief Equity Officer and Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Equity & Racial Justice.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani, left, and Afua Atta-Mensah. (Gardiner Anderson/Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

During this press conference, the mayor also committed to creating and publishing a preliminary Racial Equity Plan within his first 100 days in office.

At the end of the week, the mayor delivered remarks at the graduation ceremony for the city's Department of Sanitation.

"This city expects nothing less than greatness from each and every one of you," he told the graduating class, calling them the "unsung heroes of New York."

"New York City cannot function without the work that each of you will be doing."

Later, the mayor informed reporters that the city had come to a settlement with A&E Real Estate regarding 14 buildings, which will require the company to pay over $2 million in restitution and will impose injunctions "preventing them from harassing their tenants."