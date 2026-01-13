NY Gov. Hochul to deliver 2026 State of the State address: LIVE coverage

The Brief New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will deliver her 2026 State of the State Address Tuesday afternoon. In the address, Hochul is expected to build on the priorities she outlined last year, highlighting accomplishments while laying out her agenda for the year ahead. Hochul is expected to outline proposals focused on affordability, public safety and family support.



New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will deliver her 2026 State of the State address Tuesday afternoon, outlining her priorities for the year ahead as lawmakers prepare for the upcoming legislative session.

What we know:

In the address, Hochul is expected to lay out new proposals aimed at affordability, public safety, and support for families, framing her agenda as a continuation of previous efforts with a renewed focus on protecting children, preventing gun violence, and expanding access to child care.

Protecting children online

Among the proposals expected to be highlighted are new measures aimed at protecting children online, including legislation designed to shield kids from predators, scammers, and harmful AI chatbots by strengthening age verification requirements and default privacy settings on digital platforms.

Gun violence

Hochul is also expected to push new gun safety proposals targeting 3D-printed and other illegal firearms, including tougher criminal penalties, expanded reporting requirements for law enforcement, and new safety standards for manufacturers.

Universal childcare

Another major focus is expected to be universal child care. Hochul is likely to outline plans to expand statewide universal prekindergarten, partner with New York City to offer free child care for two-year-olds, and broaden subsidies to make child care more affordable for working families.

ICE in NYC

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Hochul will address immigration enforcement or comment on the Trump administration’s ramped-up efforts to crack down on undocumented immigrants, following the detention of a New York City council member on Monday.

The backstory:

During her 2025 State of the State Address, Hochul pledged to fight for New York families and later pointed to several actions she said fulfilled that promise. Those included cutting middle-class taxes to their lowest level in 70 years, expanding the Child Tax Credit, providing free breakfast and lunch for all public school students, sending inflation refund checks to millions of New Yorkers, making major investments in public safety, and banning cell phones in classrooms to help students focus on learning.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is expected to attend the event.