NYC Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for COVID-19

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has tested positive for COVID-19.

"This morning, Mayor Adams woke up with a raspy voice and, out of an abundance of caution, took a PCR test that has now come back positive," said Fabien Levy, the Mayor's press secretary, in a statement. "At this time, the mayor has no other symptoms, but he is already isolating and will be canceling all public events for the remainder of the week."

"He is also going to immediately begin taking the anti-viral medications offered for free to New York City residents and encourages all New Yorkers eligible for these medications to take them as well. While he is isolating, he will continue to serve New Yorkers by working remotely," the statement concluded.

New York City has been experiencing a steady resurgence in virus cases over the past month. It’s now averaging around 1,800 new cases per day — not counting the many home tests that go unreported to health officials. That’s triple the number in early March when the city began relaxing masking and vaccination rules.

The news comes just as Adams marked his 100th day in office on Sunday.

"When I became mayor, I made a simple promise to New Yorkers to #GetStuffDone and we’ve done just that over the last 100 days," Adams said in a tweet.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy tested positive for COVID-19 in March, while last week, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive.

Pelosi tested positive after appearing unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden.Adams' past week was busy: The mayor attended the annual Gridiron Club dinner in Washington last Saturday, after which dozens of attendees tested positive. He also delivered remarks at the National Action Network convention on Wednesday and attended that night's gala, appeared in-studio on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Thursday before joining Robert De Niro at the ReelAbilities Film Festival, went to the New York Yankees' opening day Friday and was in Albany on Saturday.

With the Associated Press.