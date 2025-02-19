Dale Ho, Emil Bove and more: Who's who in NYC Mayor Adams' corruption case, fallout
NEW YORK CITY - From Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, to Dale Ho, district judge for the Southern District of New York, here's a look at who's who in New York City Mayor Eric Adams' corruption case and fallout.
Who's who in the Adams corruption case, fallout
- Eric Adams: New York City’s Democratic mayor, who faces bribery and other charges stemming from a September 2024 indictment.
- Donald Trump: The Republican U.S. president who has previously expressed solidarity with Adams.
- Kathy Hochul: New York’s Democratic governor, who has the power to remove Adams from office.
Governor of New York Kathy Hochul (L) and New York City Mayor Eric Adams react on stage during the New York Liberty Championship ticker tape parade celebrating winning the 2024 WNBA Finals on October 24, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expr
- Pam Bondi: U.S. Attorney General, head of the Justice Department working to dismiss the federal case against Adams.
- Emil Bove: The Acting Deputy Attorney General, the U.S. Justice Department’s second in command, who filed paperwork to dismiss corruption charges against Adams.
Trump attorney Emil Bove looks at New York Criminal Court in Manhattan in New York City, on January 10, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / POOL / AFP)
- Danielle Sassoon: The former interim U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, who penned a letter to Bondi saying she could not follow a directive to drop the office’s corruption case against Adams.
Danielle Sassoon, assistant US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, exits court in New York, US, on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Former FTX Co-Founder Sam Bankman-Fried is charged with seven counts of fraud and money laundering following the co
- Hagen Scotten: The lead prosecutor on the Adams corruption case who resigned Friday after Justice Department officials ordered the dismissal of charges.
- Matthew Podolsky: The new acting U.S. attorney for SDNY after Sassoon's departure. He has spent a decade in the SDNY office.
- Jay Clayton: The former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chairman who Trump has expressed interest in nominating as the U.S. attorney for SDNY.
- Dale Ho: District Judge for SDNY who will hear the Justice Department’s rationale for dropping the corruption case.
- Jumaane Williams: New York City’s public advocate, who is next in line for mayor if Adams leaves office.
New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams speaks during a Get Out the Vote (GOTV) rally in front of Brooklyn Borough Hall on October 22, 2021 in Downtown Brooklyn in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
- Alex Spiro: Attorney for Adams.
- Damien Williams: The previous U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York when the office brought charges against Adams. Williams resigned before the Trump presidency.
Damian Williams, US attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference in New York, US, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
- Maria Torres-Springer: Former first Deputy Mayor who resigned Monday.
- Meera Joshi: Former Deputy Mayor for Operations who resigned Monday.
- Anne Williams-Isom: Former Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services who resigned Monday.
- Chauncey Parker: Former Deputy Mayor for Public Safety who resigned Monday.
- Brad Lander: NYC’s comptroller and Adams’ mayoral challenger, who has accused Adams of agreeing to do Trump’s bidding in exchange for leniency.
New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is pictured during press conference at Tompkins Square Park in Manhattan early Wednesday. (Photo by Luiz C. Ribeiro for NY Daily News via Getty Images)
- Zohran Mamdani: A state assemblymember who is also running for mayor and a vocal critic of Adams.
- Alvin Bragg: The Manhattan District Attorney who could pursue a state version of the federal case against Adams. He’s already indicted two of Adams’ top aides.
- Letitia James: The New York Attorney General, who may be able to sue Adams if her office has reason to believe he violated the New York False Claims Act, according to THE CITY.