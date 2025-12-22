NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani to be sworn in by Letitia James, Bernie Sanders

The Brief New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will be sworn in by Attorney General Letitia James at midnight and by Sen. Bernie Sanders during a public inauguration on Jan. 1. The public ceremony will include a large inaugural block party open to all New Yorkers. Mamdani’s team says the expanded celebration is meant to make the inauguration accessible to the entire city.



Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will take the oath of office with the help of two prominent political figures when he is sworn in as New York City’s next mayor.

What we know:

Attorney General Letitia James will administer the oath of office to the mayor-elect at midnight on Jan. 1, joined by Mamdani’s family. Later that day, Sen. Bernie Sanders will swear in the mayor-elect during a public inauguration ceremony on that will be open to all New Yorkers, according to Mamdani's transition team.

The inauguration is being billed as the "Inauguration of a New Era," a citywide celebration marking the start of Mamdani’s term. The day will include a formal swearing-in ceremony on the steps of City Hall, followed by a large public block party.

Traditionally, New York City mayoral inaugurations have been limited to about 4,000 ticketed guests inside City Hall Plaza. This year, Mamdani is expanding the event to include a public block party along Broadway in the Canyon of Heroes, with designated viewing areas designed to accommodate tens of thousands of people.

What they're saying:

Sen. Bernie Sanders said Mamdani’s election represents a broader political movement.

"Zohran Mamdani represents a new generation of progressive leadership rooted in courage, integrity and solidarity," Sanders said. "His victory is not just about one city or one election — it is about the strength of a working-class movement."

Attorney General Letitia James said she looks forward to working with the incoming mayor.

"He ran a campaign that brought together New Yorkers around the idea that we should all be able to afford to live in our city," James said. "I look forward to working with him and his administration to deliver on that vision."

Mamdani called it an honor to be sworn in by both leaders.

"I can think of no better leaders to help usher in a new era for New York City," he said.

What's next:

Mamdani will officially take office on January 1, when the public inauguration and block party are scheduled to take place. City officials say additional details about logistics and security for the event will be released closer to the date.