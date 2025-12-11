Grand jury refuses to re-indict NY AG Letitia James: AP source

The Brief The Justice Department has failed to re-indict James after a grand jury refused to resurrect the mortgage fraud prosecution case brought against her in October, according to a source for the Associated Press. James was charged with bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution in connection with a home purchase in Norfolk, Virginia, in 2020. Charges against James and former FBI Director James Comey were similarly dismissed last month.



A grand jury has declined to re-indict New York Attorney General Letitia James for the second time, the Associated Press reports.

James will not be re-indicted

What we know:

The Justice Department has failed to re-indict James after a grand jury refused to resurrect the mortgage fraud prosecution case brought against her in October, according to a source for the Associated Press.

The individual who confirmed the failure to the Associated Press spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Mortgage fraud case

The backstory:

James, a Democrat who infuriated President Donald Trump after his first term with a lawsuit alleging that he built his business empire on lies about his wealth, was charged with bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution in connection with a home purchase in Norfolk, Virginia, in 2020.

The indictment pertains to James’ purchase of a modest house in Norfolk, where she has family. During the sale, she signed a standard document called a "second home rider" in which she agreed to keep the property primarily for her "personal use and enjoyment for at least one year," unless the lender agreed otherwise.

Rather than using the home as a second residence, the indictment alleges, James rented it out to a family of three. According to the indictment, the misrepresentation allowed James to obtain favorable loan terms not available for investment properties.

James pleaded not guilty to the federal charges later that same month.

Charges against James and former FBI Director James Comey were similarly dismissed last month.

A federal judge dismissed the criminal cases against Comey and James after concluding that the prosecutor who brought the charges at Trump’s urging was illegally appointed by the Justice Department.