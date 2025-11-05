Mayor Adams, Curt Menefee spar over NYPD's Tisch staying: 'I can't play this game with him'

The Brief Mayor Adams and Good Day anchor Curt Menefee sparred on Good Day New York post-election over NYPD Commissioner Tisch staying on after Mamdani takes over the mayoral office. Mamdani has said he would retain Tisch if elected, citing her efforts to "deliver accountability, root out corruption and reduce crime across five boroughs." The mayor threatened to leave the show, even calling Curt "rude and disrespectful."



New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Good Day anchor Curt Menefee sparred on Good Day New York post-election over NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch staying on after Zohran Mamdani takes over the mayoral office.

What they're saying:

Mamdani has said he would retain Tisch if elected, citing her efforts to "deliver accountability, root out corruption and reduce crime across five boroughs." When the topic came up, things got heated between the two when Menefee asked – "So you're saying you think the commissioner is going to stay?"

"Don't define when I get defensive, define yourself, and I'll define myself." — New York City Mayor Eric Adams

"I don't know how many times I can say the same thing over and over … ask Zohran that question," Adams said. "I'm no longer the mayor on the 31st. You keep asking me the same question, you do that often when I'm on your show."

The mayor threatened to leave the show, even calling Curt "rude and disrespectful" – "I'm getting ready to get off your show right now."

Curt did apologize at the end of the interview for "getting defensive and you getting defensive," for which Adams responded: "Don't define when I get defensive, define yourself, and I'll define myself."