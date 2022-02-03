NYC Mayor Adams defends dinner with Andrew Cuomo

New York City Mayor Eric Adams defended having dinner with disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week saying it was about "governance, not politics."

When asked what was discussed during the two-hour meal, the new mayor- who hosts President Joe Biden later Thursday to discuss gun violence- said he has turned to past elected leaders for help combating surging crime in the city.

"Governance, governance," answered Adams during FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York.' "You know my relationship with Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor, Bill de Blasio, the former mayor. Sit down with people who have sat in this seat as the mayor or who have sat in this seat as governors."

In August, Cuomo resigned following an investigation by the state's attorney general that found he had sexually harassed at least 11 women. Cuomo denied the allegations but said he would step down in order to avoid subjecting the state to months of turmoil.

Adams supported Cuomo's resignation.

The Democrats dined together on Tuesday in a private room at Osteria La Baia after patrons reportedly greeted the former governor warmly.

"I'm going to meet with all the governors, Governor Pataki, if he will sit down and talk. We are at an unprecedented level of turning around our city and state and I am not going to leave any stone unturned," said Adams.

Adams met with Cuomo while he was a candidate for the mayor's office.

In July, the pair announced new initiatives to try and battle back the wave of violence, including 4,000 summer jobs, more vocational training opportunities, and increased anti-violence outreach predominantly aimed at NYC youth between the ages of 15 and 24.

At the time, Cuomo pledged "to work in full partnership" with Adams if he was elected.