NYC Marathon: Widespread road closures as full-capacity race returns
NEW YORK - Thousands of runners took park in the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, the first time the race has been held at full capacity through the five boughs since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The race, which began at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and finishes at Central Park West Drive and 67th Street has caused widespread road closures, with officials encouraging New Yorkers to seek mass transit to get around the city.
Here's a list of which roads are and aren't open to drivers:
BRONX
The following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue
- 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and Morris Avenue
- 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge
- 140th Street between Morris Avenue and Rider Avenue
- Alexander Avenue between 135th Street and 138th Street
- Morris Avenue between 138th Street and 140th Street
- Rider Avenue between 140th Street and 138th Street
BROOKLYN
The following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- 4th Avenue between 92nd Street and Flatbush Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 74th and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway
- 7th Avenue between 74th and 79th Street
- 74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- 92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue
- 94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue (North-bound)
- Bay Ridge Parkway between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue
- Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue
- Dahlgren Place between Verrazano Bridge and 92nd Street (North Bound)
- Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue
- Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street
- Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuiness Boulevard
- Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue
- Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue
- McGuiness Boulevard between Greenpoint Avenue and 48th Avenue
- Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue
MANHATTAN
The following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- 1st Avenue between 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge
- 5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street
- 5th Avenue between 139th Street and 124th Street
- 59th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue
- 90th Street between 5th Ave and East Drive (Central Park South-bound)
- 120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue
- 124th Street between Madison Avenue and Mount Morris Park West
- Broadway between W 60th and W 65th Streets
- Central Park Driveway
- Central Park South between 5th Ave and 8th Ave (Central Park West)
- East Drive between 90th Street and Central Park South
- Mount Morris Park West between 124th Street between 120th Street
- West Drive (To Finish at Tavern on the Green)
These streets will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 63rd Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 64th Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 65th Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 66th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 67th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 69th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 70th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 73rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- Broadway between Columbus Circle & West 65th Streets.
- Central Park West & Columbus Circle
- Central Park West between 59th Street and 81 Street
- Central Park West between West 77 Street and West 81 Street
QUEENS
The following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- 10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive
- 23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North
- 44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street
- 48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard
- Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South
- Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street
- Queens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street
- Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street
- Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street
Staten Island
The following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road
- Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue
- Lily Pond Avenue between Staten Island Expressway and McClean Avenue
- McClean Avenue between Lily Pond Avenue and New York Avenue
- School Road between Bay Street and Staten Island Expressway
- Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School Road
Bridge Closures
- Madison Avenue Bridge: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Willis Avenue Bridge: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Queensboro Bridge (lower level): 6:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
- Pulaski Bridge (southbound): 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Verrazano-Narrow Bridge will be closed both ways on the upper level until 4 p.m., the lower level will be closed until 2p.m., the midpoint will be closed until 4 p.m. and the Bridge Exit to 92nd Street will be closed until 4 p.m.
Southbound lanes of the Brooklyn Queens Expressway between the Verrazano Bridge and 79th Street will also be closed until 6 p.m.
In Central Park, transverse roads are closed to weekend traffic, while the 86th Street Transverse Road will remain open.
The 65th Street Transverse Road will be closed from 12 a.m. to 8 p.m., the 79th Street TRansverse Road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and the 96th Street Transverse road will be close from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
No buses will be allowed to cross 5th Avenue during the race.