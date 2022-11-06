NYC Marathon: Widespread road closures as full-capacity race returns

article

Thousands of runners took park in the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, the first time the race has been held at full capacity through the five boughs since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race, which began at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and finishes at Central Park West Drive and 67th Street has caused widespread road closures, with officials encouraging New Yorkers to seek mass transit to get around the city.

Here's a list of which roads are and aren't open to drivers:

BRONX

The following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue

138th Street between Alexander Avenue and Morris Avenue

138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge

140th Street between Morris Avenue and Rider Avenue

Alexander Avenue between 135th Street and 138th Street

Morris Avenue between 138th Street and 140th Street

Rider Avenue between 140th Street and 138th Street

BROOKLYN

The following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

4th Avenue between 92nd Street and Flatbush Avenue

6th Avenue between 74th and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway

7th Avenue between 74th and 79th Street

74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue

94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue (North-bound)

Bay Ridge Parkway between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue

Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue

Dahlgren Place between Verrazano Bridge and 92nd Street (North Bound)

Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue

Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street

Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuiness Boulevard

Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue

Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue

McGuiness Boulevard between Greenpoint Avenue and 48th Avenue

Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue

MANHATTAN

The following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

1st Avenue between 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge

5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street

5th Avenue between 139th Street and 124th Street

59th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue

90th Street between 5th Ave and East Drive (Central Park South-bound)

120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue

124th Street between Madison Avenue and Mount Morris Park West

Broadway between W 60th and W 65th Streets

Central Park Driveway

Central Park South between 5th Ave and 8th Ave (Central Park West)

East Drive between 90th Street and Central Park South

Mount Morris Park West between 124th Street between 120th Street

West Drive (To Finish at Tavern on the Green)

These streets will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

63rd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

64th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

65th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

66th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

67th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

69th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

70th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

73rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Broadway between Columbus Circle & West 65th Streets.

Central Park West & Columbus Circle

Central Park West between 59th Street and 81 Street

Central Park West between West 77 Street and West 81 Street

QUEENS

The following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive

23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North

44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street

48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard

Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South

Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street

Queens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street

Staten Island

The following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road

Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue

Lily Pond Avenue between Staten Island Expressway and McClean Avenue

McClean Avenue between Lily Pond Avenue and New York Avenue

School Road between Bay Street and Staten Island Expressway

Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School Road

Bridge Closures

Madison Avenue Bridge: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Willis Avenue Bridge: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Queensboro Bridge (lower level): 6:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Pulaski Bridge (southbound): 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Verrazano-Narrow Bridge will be closed both ways on the upper level until 4 p.m., the lower level will be closed until 2p.m., the midpoint will be closed until 4 p.m. and the Bridge Exit to 92nd Street will be closed until 4 p.m.

Southbound lanes of the Brooklyn Queens Expressway between the Verrazano Bridge and 79th Street will also be closed until 6 p.m.

In Central Park, transverse roads are closed to weekend traffic, while the 86th Street Transverse Road will remain open.

The 65th Street Transverse Road will be closed from 12 a.m. to 8 p.m., the 79th Street TRansverse Road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and the 96th Street Transverse road will be close from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

No buses will be allowed to cross 5th Avenue during the race.