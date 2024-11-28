Map of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade route and street closures

The Brief The 98th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at West 77th Street and Central Park West on Manhattan's Upper West Side. It ends 2.5 miles away around noon at Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street. Several streets throughout the west side of Manhattan will be closed for the parade.



The 98th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City is kicking off the most wonderful time of the year.

Several streets along the parade route are closed to make room for the magic.

Besides the closures, here's what else you need to know about this year's parade, including a map of the parade route and the best spots to watch.

The parade begins at 8:30 a.m., starting at West 77th Street and Central Park West on Manhattan's Upper West Side. It ends 2.5 miles away around noon at Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street.

The parade will first head south down Central Park West for 18 blocks to Columbus Circle.

From Columbus Circle, the parade turns onto Central Park South and heads east to 6th Avenue.

From Central Park South and 6th Avenue, the parade turns onto 6th Avenue and heads south to 34th Street.

The parade then marches south from 6th Avenue for 25 blocks to 34th Street.

From 34th Street, the parade turns west onto 7th Avenue.

The parade's ending point is Macy's Herald Square at 34th Street and 7th Avenue.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2022/11/24: Float with Santa Claus concludes 96th Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade along streets of New York. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The following streets will be closed for this year's parade:

Formation:

Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 83rd Street

Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street

83rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

82nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Pictured: The Muppets perform on the Sesame Street float at the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday November 28, 2019 -- (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Route:

Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street

Columbus Circle (Entire Circle)

59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

Dispersal:

33rd Street between 5th Avenue and 10th Avenue

34th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

41st Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

7th Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street

Broadway between 45th Street and 34thStreet

MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- 2023 Downtown Production -- Pictured: Radio City Rockettes -- (Photo by: Cara Howe/NBC via Getty Images)

Miscellaneous (Formation and Dispersal):

58th Street between 9th Avenue and 5th Avenue

43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

40th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

32nd Street between Broadway and 7th Avenue

6th Avenue between 32nd Street and 34th Street

8th Avenue between 41st Street and 33rd Street

Broadway between 32nd Street and 34th Street

Broadway between Columbus Circle and 58th Street

8th Avenue between Columbus Circle and 58th Street

Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 5th Avenue

Additional Locations

86th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

85th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

84th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

73rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

70th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

69th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

67th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

66th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

65th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

64th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

63rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

62nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Broadway

61st Street between Columbus Avenue and Broadway

60th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 58th Street

57th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

56th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

55th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

54th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

53rd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

51st Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

50th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

49th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

48th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Rockefeller Plaza between 51st Street and 48th Street

47th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

46th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

45th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

44th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

42nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

41st Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

40th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

39th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

38th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

37th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

36th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

6th Avenue between 33rd Street and 32nd Street

Columbus Avenue between 86th Street and 83rd Street

Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 59th Street

9th Avenue between 59th Street and 58th Street

Broadway between Columbus Circle and 65th Street

Where you SHOULD watch the parade

According to Macy's, West 59th to West 38th Streets along 6th Avenue will have great views for parade-goers.

Early birds can also head to the west side of Central Park between West 75th Street and West 61st Street, near the parade's starting point, starting at 6 a.m. for public viewing.

Where you SHOULDN'T watch the parade

The public will not be allowed to view the parade at its start on West 77th Street and Central Park West.

Further south, crowds will not be permitted to gather near the parade's turning point at Columbus Circle.

Performers on the Macy's Singing Christmas Tree float wave to spectators during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

The national television broadcast will set up shop between West 38th Street and West 34th Street and will be blocked off from the public. Public viewing is also not available at the parade's end at Macy's Herald Square. This includes West 34th Street between Broadway and 7th Avenue.

Macy’s limited grandstand tickets are not for sale to the general public.

Who is performing?

This year’s lineup includes a mix of stars, Broadway acts and entertainers and, of course, Santa Claus!

Charli D’Amelio

Dan + Shay

Idina Menzel

Jimmy Fallon & The Roots

Coco Jones

Liza Colón-Zayas

The Temptations

T-Pain

The New York Liberty with Ellie the Elephant

Expect to see 22 balloons, 33 floats, 7 balloonicles, 11 marching bands, 28 clown crews, and four performance groups.