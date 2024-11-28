Map of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade route and street closures
NEW YORK CITY - The 98th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City is kicking off the most wonderful time of the year.
Several streets along the parade route are closed to make room for the magic.
Besides the closures, here's what else you need to know about this year's parade, including a map of the parade route and the best spots to watch.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade route 2024
The parade begins at 8:30 a.m., starting at West 77th Street and Central Park West on Manhattan's Upper West Side. It ends 2.5 miles away around noon at Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street.
- The parade will first head south down Central Park West for 18 blocks to Columbus Circle.
- From Columbus Circle, the parade turns onto Central Park South and heads east to 6th Avenue.
- From Central Park South and 6th Avenue, the parade turns onto 6th Avenue and heads south to 34th Street.
- The parade then marches south from 6th Avenue for 25 blocks to 34th Street.
- From 34th Street, the parade turns west onto 7th Avenue.
- The parade's ending point is Macy's Herald Square at 34th Street and 7th Avenue.
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2022/11/24: Float with Santa Claus concludes 96th Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade along streets of New York. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade street closures
The following streets will be closed for this year's parade:
Formation:
- Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 83rd Street
- Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street
- 83rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 82nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Pictured: The Muppets perform on the Sesame Street float at the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday November 28, 2019 -- (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Route:
- Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street
- Columbus Circle (Entire Circle)
- 59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street
- 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
Dispersal:
- 33rd Street between 5th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- 34th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 41st Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 7th Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street
- Broadway between 45th Street and 34thStreet
MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- 2023 Downtown Production -- Pictured: Radio City Rockettes -- (Photo by: Cara Howe/NBC via Getty Images)
Miscellaneous (Formation and Dispersal):
- 58th Street between 9th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- 40th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 32nd Street between Broadway and 7th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 32nd Street and 34th Street
- 8th Avenue between 41st Street and 33rd Street
- Broadway between 32nd Street and 34th Street
- Broadway between Columbus Circle and 58th Street
- 8th Avenue between Columbus Circle and 58th Street
- Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 5th Avenue
Additional Locations
- 86th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 85th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 84th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 73rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 70th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 69th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 67th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 66th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 65th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 64th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 63rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 62nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Broadway
- 61st Street between Columbus Avenue and Broadway
- 60th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 58th Street
- 57th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 56th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 55th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 54th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 53rd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 51st Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 50th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 49th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 48th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- Rockefeller Plaza between 51st Street and 48th Street
- 47th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 46th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 45th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 44th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 42nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 41st Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 40th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 39th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 38th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 37th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 36th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 33rd Street and 32nd Street
- Columbus Avenue between 86th Street and 83rd Street
- Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 59th Street
- 9th Avenue between 59th Street and 58th Street
- Broadway between Columbus Circle and 65th Street
Where to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Where you SHOULD watch the parade
According to Macy's, West 59th to West 38th Streets along 6th Avenue will have great views for parade-goers.
Early birds can also head to the west side of Central Park between West 75th Street and West 61st Street, near the parade's starting point, starting at 6 a.m. for public viewing.
Where you SHOULDN'T watch the parade
The public will not be allowed to view the parade at its start on West 77th Street and Central Park West.
Further south, crowds will not be permitted to gather near the parade's turning point at Columbus Circle.
Performers on the Macy's Singing Christmas Tree float wave to spectators during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
The national television broadcast will set up shop between West 38th Street and West 34th Street and will be blocked off from the public. Public viewing is also not available at the parade's end at Macy's Herald Square. This includes West 34th Street between Broadway and 7th Avenue.
Macy’s limited grandstand tickets are not for sale to the general public.
Who is performing?
This year’s lineup includes a mix of stars, Broadway acts and entertainers and, of course, Santa Claus!
- Charli D’Amelio
- Dan + Shay
- Idina Menzel
- Jimmy Fallon & The Roots
- Coco Jones
- Liza Colón-Zayas
- The Temptations
- T-Pain
- The New York Liberty with Ellie the Elephant
Expect to see 22 balloons, 33 floats, 7 balloonicles, 11 marching bands, 28 clown crews, and four performance groups.